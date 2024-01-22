Connect with us

Uncovering the Magic of TECNO’s Unforgettable Fan Fest Experience | Get the Scoop

In the heart-pounding clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire at the AFCON, football enthusiasts were treated to an unforgettable spectacular moment. The nail-biting match had us on the edge of our seats, and the Nigerian team emerged triumphant, leaving the previous draw with Equatorial Guinea in the rearview mirror.

But what made this experience even more extraordinary for lucky fans? It was the electrifying atmosphere of the Brila Fan Fest, a gathering of passionate football lovers from across Lagos united in their support for the Super Eagles. And amid the festivities, TECNO made its presence felt, elevating the festivities to new heights.

At the headquarters of EcoBank, fans converged to bask in the glory of Nigeria’s game. However, TECNO’s booth added an extra layer of excitement to the event. As thrilled fans flocked to the booth, they not only experienced the wonders of the technology giant but also captured incredible moments through captivating photos.

And that’s not all—lucky visitors walked away with an array of thrilling prizes, making their experience at TECNO’s booth an unforgettable one. Feast your eyes on these emotion-filled snapshots captured at the booth and during the event, showcasing the joy and excitement that filled the air.

But the excitement doesn’t end there! Brace yourself for more thrilling news as TECNO is set to host one of the biggest SPARK 20 AFCON Viewing Party on January 27th.

Take advantage of this epic event, where you can immerse yourself in the exhilarating football match, enjoy top-notch entertainment, and be in the running for incredible rewards. Click here to secure your spot and be a part of an unforgettable experience that will leave you cheering for more.

