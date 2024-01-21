Chloe Bailey Dazzled in a Custom Jumpsuit from Nigerian Luxe Brand — Onalaja at The Tonight Show

Chlöe Bailey looked amazing in a custom hand-beaded jumpsuit from Nigerian luxe label — Onalaja for her performance with BJ the Chicago Kid at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Paired with pieces from JAGNE®, curly hair and minimal makeup, Chlöe serenaded listeners sparkling on stage from side to side. Watch Chloe in action in this snippet from her performance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

Credits

Bella: @ChloeBailey

Outfit: @onalajaofficial x @jagne.co

Styling: @timothyluke_

Photos: @edwiggery

Video: @fallontonight

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!