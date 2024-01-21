Connect with us

Chloe Bailey Dazzled in a Custom Jumpsuit from Nigerian Luxe Brand — Onalaja at The Tonight Show

Check Out Our Editors' Favourite Guest Looks From Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

See How Ini Dima-Okojie 'ATE!' Wedding Guest Style At Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Sensational Ceremony

Tems is Gorgeous in Luxe Fashion on the January 2024 Issue of The Cut, Check It Out

Ayo Edebiri Takes Impeccable Quiet Luxury to the 75th Emmys & Bags Her 3rd Trophy of the Season

Idris & Sabrina Elba Were Loved Up in Jeans at the Gucci Ancora Menswear AW 2024/25 Fashion Show

Ever-Gorgeous Funmi Iyanda Stuns in VICNATE's New SISI GIRL Campaign, Check It Out

Nigerian Ayo Edebiri Wins Big in Custom Prada at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Wedding Guest Style: Watch This Pleated Gele Crafting Process On Whitney Madueke

8 Ways to Restyle Knotless Braids in 2024 | WATCH

Chloe Bailey Dazzled in a Custom Jumpsuit from Nigerian Luxe Brand — Onalaja at The Tonight Show

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Chlöe Bailey looked amazing in a custom hand-beaded jumpsuit from Nigerian luxe label — Onalaja for her performance with BJ the Chicago Kid at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Paired with pieces from JAGNE®, curly hair and minimal makeup, Chlöe serenaded listeners sparkling on stage from side to side. Watch Chloe in action in this snippet from her performance:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

Credits

Bella: @ChloeBailey
Outfit: @onalajaofficial  x @jagne.co
Styling: @timothyluke_
Photos: @edwiggery
Video: @fallontonight

