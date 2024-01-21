Beauty
Chloe Bailey Dazzled in a Custom Jumpsuit from Nigerian Luxe Brand — Onalaja at The Tonight Show
Chlöe Bailey looked amazing in a custom hand-beaded jumpsuit from Nigerian luxe label — Onalaja for her performance with BJ the Chicago Kid at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Paired with pieces from JAGNE®, curly hair and minimal makeup, Chlöe serenaded listeners sparkling on stage from side to side. Watch Chloe in action in this snippet from her performance:
Credits
Bella: @ChloeBailey
Outfit: @onalajaofficial x @jagne.co
Styling: @timothyluke_
Photos: @edwiggery
Video: @fallontonight