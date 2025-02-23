Connect with us

Chlöe & Halle Bailey Pulled Up to the 56th NAACP Image Awards Like Fashion Royalty | See Photos

These Tips Will Help You Find Your Good Side & Look Picture-Perfect

Beauty Products Are Getting More Expensive, Are You Willing to Pay the Price?

Who Knew Tweed & Red Lips Could Look This Good? Anna Ebiere Banner’s Birthday Look Did

Ini Dima-Okojie Is Still Glowing from Valentine’s Day & We Love to See It

If Valentine’s Day Had a Face, It Would Look Like Chlöe Bailey in This Sequined Dress

Did Anita Ukah’s Black Tie Look Steal the Show at "Reel Love" Premiere?

Thinking About a New Hair Colour? Keke Palmer Says Do It!

Yemi Alade Drops a Red-Hot Look for Valentine's Season | See Photos

Coco Jones Brought Drama, Elegance & a Thigh-High Slit to the Grammys

56th NAACP Image Awards: Chlöe’s “Black Butterfly,” Halle’s Hollywood Glam! The Bailey sisters brought major fashion slay and elegance.
Don’t you just love it when sisters in music are also sisters in fashion? Chlöe and Halle Bailey turned the 56th NAACP Awards into their personal runway, serving elegance, confidence, and a whole lot of slay.

Chlöe had a big night, pulling triple duty as a nominee, red carpet host, and presenter—all while looking like a vision. She embodied her Black Butterfly theme in a custom-designed gown that was equal parts regal and ethereal.

Her floor-length black dress hugged her silhouette perfectly, featuring a deep V-neckline that added to its striking appeal. The most striking element is the large, sculptural shoulder embellishments, that’s shaped like butterfly wings. The design created a stunning illusion of a butterfly mid-flight. Keeping the focus on the dress, she kept her accessories minimal and wore her locs in an elegant updo, adding to the ethereal vibe.

Halle, on the other hand, embraced classic Hollywood glamour in a breathtaking white column gown. The dress featured a beaded, sequined bodice that shimmered under the lights, transitioning into a smooth, flowing skirt. The deep V-neckline, in line with one of the night’s biggest trends, added a modern edge to her timeless look. The contrast between the intricate beadwork and the sleek lower half gave the gown a dreamy yet sophisticated appeal.

Adding a heartwarming touch to the night, Halle shared a carousel of photos, including an adorable moment with her son, Halo. In the snapshot, she holds him close while he serves up the cutest serious face—as if he’s thinking, There had better be cookies at this event, or I’m going nowhere! It’s a beautiful mother-and-son moment that fans couldn’t get enough of.

Swipe below to take in all the stunning looks Chlöe and Halle brought to the NAACP Awards

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

