Could Mercy Eke’s Blue Bubu Be the Perfect Sunday Fit?

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Happy Sunday, BNers. There’s something about Sundays that makes dressing up feel a little more special. Maybe it’s the calm before a new week or just the joy of putting on an outfit that feels good. Whatever it is, Mercy Eke understood the assignment because she stepped out looking effortlessly elegant in this deep blue bubu.

The rich fabric draped beautifully, giving off that easy luxury vibe.  She paired it with a pink YSL clutch and matching heels because a little colour contrast never hurt anybody. Soft curls and subtle glam tie everything together.

If Sunday best had a mood board, Mercy would be front and centre. See photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

