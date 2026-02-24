Before You Launch Your Fashion Brand in 2026, Listen To The Experts

If launching a luxury fashion brand is on your 2026 vision board, consider this your sign to study the women already doing the work and doing it well. From building distinct brand identities to navigating the business side of fashion, Fisayo Longe, Banke Kuku, and Michelle Adepoju are offering the kind of real, experience-backed insights that emerging designers need.

These conversations are not surface-level. They touch on structure, storytelling, consistency, and the discipline required to build a brand that lasts beyond the hype cycle. If you are serious about entering the luxury space, this is the kind of fashion education you should be paying attention to this week.

