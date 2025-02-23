Connect with us

Kerry Washington’s Floral Purple Bandeau & Brown Maxi Skirt Was a Slay at the NAACP Awards

Could Mercy Eke's Blue Bubu Be the Perfect Sunday Fit?

Chlöe & Halle Bailey Pulled Up to the 56th NAACP Image Awards Like Fashion Royalty | See Photos

Sustainability Meets Style: FREEE Recycle’s ÀJÀLÁ Tote and Laptop Bags Are Here

Joeboy's Monochrome Green Suit is the Bold Fashion Statement We Love 

Moses Bliss Rings in 30 in Grand Style with a Regal Red & Gold Agbada

Ayra Starr Made History At the 2025 MOBO Awards in Peach Sequin Gown & Fur Drape

Travelling to Paris? Let Beauty Tukura's Dreamy Parisian Look Be Your Fashion Inspo

BellaStylista: Chioma Akpotha is Pretty in Pink Perfection

Meet the Four African Designers Named Semi-Finalists for the 2025 LVMH Prize

Kerry Washington stepped out at the 56th NAACP Image Awards in a bold Prada ensemble—a purple bandeau top and a voluminous brown maxi skirt with floral appliqués.
Published

8 seconds ago

 on

A bandeau top and a maxi skirt—simple, right? But trust Kerry Washington to turn it into a full-on fashion moment at the 56th NAACP Awards. If you’re looking for style inspiration, this is it!

And who would’ve thought purple and brown could be such a dreamy combo? Kerry stepped onto the red carpet in a stunning two-piece Prada ensemble that felt both fresh and luxurious. The strapless purple bandeau top was adorned with 3D rosette floral appliqués, adding a fun yet elegant touch, while the form-fitting design, highlighting her silhouette, made it all the more striking.

Then there was the skirt—voluminous, dramatic, and dripping in the same floral appliqués. The rich brown fabric flowed into a sweeping train, creating a luxurious and elegant silhouette on the red carpet. This combination of purple and brown, along with the 3D floral detailing, creates a fresh, summery, and sophisticated look that stands out on the red carpet, aligning with Washington’s reputation for bold and stylish fashion choices.It was the perfect mix of playful and chic.

Beyond the fashion, the night was a big one for Kerry. She took home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her powerful role in ‘Six Triple Eight,’ the Tyler Perry-produced film that tells the untold story of the all-Black, all-female WWII battalion.

Check out more photos of her gorgeous look below—and don’t miss the video where she gives the outfit a twirl!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

