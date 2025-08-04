Pepi Sonuga Is Married! The “Six Triple Eight” Star Celebrates Love with a Gorgeous Traditional Nigerian Wedding

Pepi Sonuga is officially a married woman!

The Nigerian-American actress tied the knot with her love, Zachariah Rogers, in a beautiful traditional Nigerian wedding ceremony that was bursting with colour, culture and joy. From the vibrant outfits to the heartfelt moments, every detail was a sweet reflection of Pepi and Zach’s love story.

Their journey to the altar began in the most unexpected way. While filming her ABC series “Queens,” where Pepi played the unforgettable Lil Muffin, she met Zach on set. He was only supposed to be helping behind the scenes that day. “One day, one scene,” she told Essence, recalling their first meeting. But something clicked. “He was incredibly intentional,” she shared. Zach, on his part, was immediately drawn to her joyful energy. He proposed during a cruise in 2024, setting the stage for the beautiful chapter they just began.

For the traditional ceremony, Pepi stunned in two elegant looks. She first wore a fitted turquoise gown with coral and orange embellishments, perfectly complemented by a sculpted gele and classic pearls. Zach matched in a regal turquoise agbada, coral beads, a traditional cap, and a ceremonial staff. Together, they were a perfect picture of Yoruba elegance.

Later, Pepi switched into a corset-style top in deep green with rich red and gold embroidery, paired with a patterned wrapper and bold coral beads. Her floral gele and golden hand fan brought it all together beautifully. Zach looked dashing in white agbada with green embroidery and a matching fila. The couple also shared a traditional yellow parasol, often seen at significant Nigerian celebrations.

Beyond the ceremony, Pepi is having quite the year. Just months ago, she was recognised at the 56th NAACP Image Awards for her role in “Six Triple Eight,” Tyler Perry’s moving Netflix film that honoured the first and only all-Black Women’s Army Corps battalion to serve overseas during World War II.

Now, after celebrating their love with both a colourful Nigerian wedding and a beautiful Western ceremony, Pepi and Zach are looking ahead with excitement. “We’re building a beautiful life,” she shared.

And we’re cheering them on every step of the way.

Take a look at the beautiful moments from their traditional and white wedding ceremonies below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pepi Sonuga 🌸 (@pepisonuga)