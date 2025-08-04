They Did It Again! D’Tigress Win Fifth AfroBasket Title & Qualify for 2026 World Cup

Connect with us

News

What’s that saying about Nigerian women? They achieve. D’Tigress just claimed their fifth straight AfroBasket crown and made Africa proud.
What’s that saying about Nigerian women? They achieve! Yesterday, our phenomenal D’Tigress did it again, beating Mali 78-64 in Abidjan to clinch their fifth straight Women’s AfroBasket title. A record no other country on the continent has ever achieved.

It was a rematch of the 2021 final, and while Mali came in hungry, even leading at the end of the first quarter, Nigeria showed up with that signature grit and class we’ve come to love. By the third quarter, D’Tigress had taken the lead and never looked back.

Led by Amy Okonkwo, who was crowned Most Valuable Player of the tournament (again), the Nigerian squad brought power, precision, and heart to the court. Amy capped it off with 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists in the final game.

This historic win also sealed Nigeria’s spot at the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin. Before then, the team will compete in the World Cup Qualifying Tournament next March, so get ready to keep cheering them on.

Beyond the trophy, D’Tigress have now racked up 29 consecutive wins at the AfroBasket tournament.

South Sudan also made history with a bronze win on their debut appearance, an extraordinary feat.

 

