Connect with us

News Sweet Spot

D'Tigress Make History with First Olympic Win Against Australia in 2024 Paris Olympics

News

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Signs New ₦70,000 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law

Events Movies & TV News Style

Hollywood Actor, Adewale Agbaje to Launch His New Fashion Line at Lux Afrique Polo Day This Weekend

Events News Promotions

Good Mama Detergent Thrills Nigerians with Open Market Fashion Show

BN TV Events News Style

14 Years On, Africa Fashion Week London Returns This October, See Details Here

Events News Promotions

Rack Centre Hosts Waste-to-Energy Summit: Exploring Sustainable Solutions for Lagos

News Style

Young Design Talents, Here's What You Need to Know About Lagos Fashion Week Green Access Application

Events News Promotions

Black Pelican Group Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Total Interior Solutions

Events News Scoop

Tobi Amusan Named Nigeria’s Flagbearer for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

News

Kamala Harris Receives Joe Biden's Support for 2024 Presidential Nomination

News

D’Tigress Make History with First Olympic Win Against Australia in 2024 Paris Olympics

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In their first match at the ongoing 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress, achieved a historic victory by defeating the Opals of Australia in a stunning 75-62 at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium today in the Women’s Olympic Basketball event. This win marks their first Olympic game victory in 20 years since their 68-64 win over South Korea in Athens 2004.

Initially underestimated, D’Tigress recovered from a slow start, winning the first quarter 18-17. They followed up with an impressive second quarter, outscoring the Opals 23-11, establishing a significant lead. After the break, the Australians rallied, winning the third quarter 19-10. However, Nigeria responded with a commanding fourth quarter, winning 24-15, sparking wild celebrations in their technical area. Ezinne Kalu led the team with a stellar performance, scoring 19 points, grabbing five rebounds, and dishing out five assists.

Nigeria’s 11-0 run to close the first half provided a crucial 13-point lead heading into the locker rooms. Despite the Opals narrowing the gap to a one-shot game in the final period, Amy Okonkwo calmed Nigerian nerves with a clutch three-pointer. Nigeria made nine 3-pointers, their highest in any Olympic game, and achieved 15 steals, equalling their previous best in the competition.

“It feels so good. We stuck together and came together in adversity. This is what it is all about – you fight,” said Nigeria forward Amy Okonkwo.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Lessons from Leading the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria

Being Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes Changed Debby Ojay’s Life. Read About it in This ‘Doing Life With…’

Udochi Mbalewe-Alabi: Girls in The Gambia Want the Right to Control Their Bodies

Abdulganiyy Ajayi: These 3 Hacks from Product Management Will Propel your Career

BN Book Excerpt: My Inspire Books by Olamidotun Votu-Obada
css.php