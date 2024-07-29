D’Tigress Make History with First Olympic Win Against Australia in 2024 Paris Olympics

In their first match at the ongoing 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress, achieved a historic victory by defeating the Opals of Australia in a stunning 75-62 at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium today in the Women’s Olympic Basketball event. This win marks their first Olympic game victory in 20 years since their 68-64 win over South Korea in Athens 2004.

Initially underestimated, D’Tigress recovered from a slow start, winning the first quarter 18-17. They followed up with an impressive second quarter, outscoring the Opals 23-11, establishing a significant lead. After the break, the Australians rallied, winning the third quarter 19-10. However, Nigeria responded with a commanding fourth quarter, winning 24-15, sparking wild celebrations in their technical area. Ezinne Kalu led the team with a stellar performance, scoring 19 points, grabbing five rebounds, and dishing out five assists.

Nigeria’s 11-0 run to close the first half provided a crucial 13-point lead heading into the locker rooms. Despite the Opals narrowing the gap to a one-shot game in the final period, Amy Okonkwo calmed Nigerian nerves with a clutch three-pointer. Nigeria made nine 3-pointers, their highest in any Olympic game, and achieved 15 steals, equalling their previous best in the competition.

“It feels so good. We stuck together and came together in adversity. This is what it is all about – you fight,” said Nigeria forward Amy Okonkwo.