“All I Had Was A Dream” – Adekunle Gold Reflects on 8 Years of His Debut Album “Gold”

BellaNaija e calm down, you dey make me jealous

na so so pictures. me sef dey find love o

If you remember those lines, from Adekunle Gold’s “Ready,” you’re an OG.

Exactly eight years ago today, Adekunle Gold released his debut album, “Gold.” The project, which featured the breakout hits “Sade,” “Orente,” and “Pick Up,” quickly gained traction and critical acclaim. “Sade” went on to win Best Alternative Song at The Headies 2015.

“Gold” was a commercial success, peaking at number seven on Billboard’s World Album Charts in 2016 and also received nominations at the 2017 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and The Headies in 2018.

Reflecting on the album’s impact, Adekunle Gold shared, “All I had was a dream. I knew I had a special gift and I said to myself, “The world must hear this, they must know my name, these stories I have to share must mean something to people, these songs must find a home in people’s hearts” 8 years ago, my life changed forever.”

“Thank you to all of you for believing and supporting me since Sade,” Adekunle says thanking his supporters.

He also acknowledged those who contributed to the success of the album:

Thank you @olamide for giving that young graphic designer the chance to not only design the YBNL logo but to be a part of your family. pic.twitter.com/FIZwpPcLDs — BIG FISH 🦈 (@adekunleGOLD) July 25, 2024

Thank you @SympLySimi mixing and mastering the whole album! For the sleepless nights and engineering the whole album. You are the best to vocally produce me! Thanks baby. pic.twitter.com/1yghEIED1k — BIG FISH 🦈 (@adekunleGOLD) July 25, 2024

Thank you to @Pheelz for creating masterpieces on this incredible album.

Friendzone

Paradise

Pick Up

Ariwo ko

Ready pic.twitter.com/gL14KGh4Dl — BIG FISH 🦈 (@adekunleGOLD) July 25, 2024