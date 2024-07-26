“All I Had Was A Dream” – Adekunle Gold Reflects on 8 Years of His Debut Album “Gold”

Connect with us

Music

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

BellaNaija e calm down, you dey make me jealous

na so so pictures. me sef dey find love o

If you remember those lines, from Adekunle Gold’sReady,” you’re an OG.

Exactly eight years ago today, Adekunle Gold released his debut album, “Gold.” The project, which featured the breakout hits “Sade,” “Orente,” and “Pick Up,” quickly gained traction and critical acclaim. “Sade” went on to win Best Alternative Song at The Headies 2015.

“Gold” was a commercial success, peaking at number seven on Billboard’s World Album Charts in 2016 and also received nominations at the 2017 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and The Headies in 2018.

Reflecting on the album’s impact, Adekunle Gold shared, “All I had was a dream. I knew I had a special gift and I said to myself, “The world must hear this, they must know my name, these stories I have to share must mean something to people, these songs must find a home in people’s hearts” 8 years ago, my life changed forever.”

Since then, the award-winning Afrobeats star has continued to release chart-topping albums, including “About 3o,” Afro Pop Vol 1,” “Catch Me If You Can,” and “Tequila Ever After.”

“Thank you to all of you for believing and supporting me since Sade,” Adekunle says thanking his supporters.

He also acknowledged those who contributed to the success of the album:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

 

