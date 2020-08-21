We Can’t Get Enough of Adekunle Gold’s New Album “Afro Pop Vol. 1”

The weekend is just getting started and there’s already so much to be excited for!

Nigerian awardwinning singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold‘s third studio album “Afro Pop Vol. 1” is finally here and it’s everything Afro Pop should be. The album houses his already released singles “Something Different” and “AG Baby” featuring Nailah Blackman.

To the versatile Afro Pop artist, this album is his freedom. He is definitely making African sounds in his own voice, while exploring different genres of music.

Listen to the album below:

AG Baby feat. Nailah Blackman

Sabina

Pretty Girl feat Patoranking

Okay

Here For Ya

Exclusive feat. Olayinka Ehi

Firewood feat. Tekno

Something Different

Water Carry Me

My Ex