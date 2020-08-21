Music
We Can’t Get Enough of Adekunle Gold’s New Album “Afro Pop Vol. 1”
The weekend is just getting started and there’s already so much to be excited for!
Nigerian awardwinning singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold‘s third studio album “Afro Pop Vol. 1” is finally here and it’s everything Afro Pop should be. The album houses his already released singles “Something Different” and “AG Baby” featuring Nailah Blackman.
To the versatile Afro Pop artist, this album is his freedom. He is definitely making African sounds in his own voice, while exploring different genres of music.
Listen to the album below: