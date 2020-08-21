Connect with us

Music

New EP: K1 De Ultimate - Fuji the Sound

Music

Tiwa Savage's Performance on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show" will Blow your Mind

Music

It's Here! The Cavemen release their Debut Album "ROOTS"

Music

New Music: Cynthia Morgan - Hustle

Music

New Video: May D feat. Davido - Lowo Lowo

Music

New Video: Harrysong feat. Rudeboy - Konna

Music

New Video: Falz - One Trouser

Music Scoop

Teyana Taylor Is Glowing & Getting Ready to Pop!

Music

New EP: DJ Lambo - A Tale Of Two Cities

Music

New EP: Badyouth - Master Groove

Music

New EP: K1 De Ultimate – Fuji the Sound

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Two weeks after announcing the release of his urban-spirited project and putting out “Awade” as the tape’s lead, Fuji music maestro, K1 De Ultimate offers his “Fuji the Sound” EP.

The 6-track project which accommodates contributions from Teni, Toby Grey and Maestro is K1 De Ultimate’s first project in many years and puts a modern twist to the puritan Fuji sound.

K1 has seen it all in his 50 years plus career, enjoying critical & commercial success home and abroad in a career span that has taken him from young upstart in 1970 to an African cultural authority. The new EP was created and tweaked to perfection in two years.

Listen here:

Awade

 

Extended Play

 

Majo Nisho

 

Thinking About You feat. Toby Grey

 

Omo Naija feat. Teni

 

Adé Ori Òkin

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Muinat Adekeye: When an African Student Leaves the Nest

Osasogie Omoigui: Finding Balance As A Creative

Mirabel Centre is Partnering with Bolt and Aabo to End Sexual Violence in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Still Want to Be Your Own Boss in 2020? Read This!

#BellaNaijaWCW Etimbuk Imuk of Eti Farms Global is the Mushroom Farmer/Agrobusiness Consultant Promoting Healthy Eating

Advertisement
css.php