New EP: K1 De Ultimate – Fuji the Sound

Two weeks after announcing the release of his urban-spirited project and putting out “Awade” as the tape’s lead, Fuji music maestro, K1 De Ultimate offers his “Fuji the Sound” EP.

The 6-track project which accommodates contributions from Teni, Toby Grey and Maestro is K1 De Ultimate’s first project in many years and puts a modern twist to the puritan Fuji sound.

K1 has seen it all in his 50 years plus career, enjoying critical & commercial success home and abroad in a career span that has taken him from young upstart in 1970 to an African cultural authority. The new EP was created and tweaked to perfection in two years.

Listen here:

Awade

Extended Play

Majo Nisho

Thinking About You feat. Toby Grey

Omo Naija feat. Teni

Adé Ori Òkin