Fuji music powerhouse, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate has shared the tracklist for his forthcoming EP “Fuji the Sound” which is scheduled to drop on August 21.

In anticipation of the forthcoming project, the legend has released a new single titled “Awade“.

“Fuji the Sound” houses a total of six tracks, featuring Teni and Toby Grey including producer, Mystro.

