New EP: Badyouth – Master Groove

Badyouth has officially released his debut EP, an 8-track project titled “Master Groove.”

“Master Groove” includes records like “Kalanga,” “Because of You,” “Fire Man,” “Yawa,” “Street Hard.”

The EP also features an eclectic mix of musical influences and sounds, with Badyouth’s soulful voice shining over production from VT and CIQ.

Badyouth describes “Master Groove” as:

A fusion of Afrobeat and alternative/hiphop that further defines my unique sound and ability to connect with my fans in vast regions.

