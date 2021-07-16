New Video: King Perryy – Yawa

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

On this track “Yawa“, King Perryy is so laid back, it is almost as though he is wearily asking, worn out from already pleading so much, but has no other option. The music star pleads for the continued affection of his woman whose mere presence is enough for him, reminding her of a promise of forever.

“The Continental Sound is a fusion of different genres, lifestyles, and cultures,” King Perryy says of the project’s scope.“I’m not just of one place or Nigeria. I’m of the world.”

“Citizen of the World is an identity, a mindstate,” King Perryy says of the project. “It’s not just an album. I found the title the moment I found myself.”

Watch the video below:

