New Video: Davido feat. Chris Brown & Young Thug – Shopping Spree

Davido teams up with Hip-Hop and R&B heavyweights Chris Brown and Young Thug for the official music video for “Shopping Spree,” the eighth single from Davido’s third studio album “A Better Time.”

“Shopping Spree” was produced by Issac Masterdon Azeez, while the video was created by Foreign Made Films.

This is Chris Brown’s second collaboration with the Afrobeat star. The first collaboration was on the hit record “Blow My Mind” in 2019.

Watch the music video below: