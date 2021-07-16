Connect with us

New Video: Davido feat. Chris Brown & Young Thug - Shopping Spree

Kida Kudz's Performance of "Problem" on "Glitch Sessions" is a Must-Watch

New Music: Specdo - Ginger

New Music: Jive Angels - Bless the Lord

New Video: King Perryy - Yawa

New Video: Olamide - Julie

#DiscoverWithBN: Beyonce Ajomiwe Is Here to Stay

New Music: Mohbad - Feel Good

New Music: Moelogo feat. Reekado Banks - One Time

New Music: Yemi Alade - Enjoyment

Davido teams up with Hip-Hop and R&B heavyweights Chris Brown and Young Thug for the official music video for “Shopping Spree,” the eighth single from Davido’s third studio album “A Better Time.”

“Shopping Spree” was produced by Issac Masterdon Azeez, while the video was created by Foreign Made Films.

This is Chris Brown’s second collaboration with the Afrobeat star. The first collaboration was on the hit record “Blow My Mind” in 2019.

Watch the music video below:

