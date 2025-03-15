Entertainment Law, Creative Licensing and the Life Behind the Scenes with Amanda Uzoagba in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN. Throughout the month of March, we are aiming for the series to be all-women.

Our last conversation was with Ojinika “Oji” Obiekwe. Did you miss it? You can catch up here.

This week, we’re doing life with Amanda Uzoagba, the Head of Licensing for West Africa at Mdundo, a music streaming service. She is also the Chief Operating Officer at Modok Studios and operates her own consultancy firm, Goldwhisk Consult, focusing on entertainment and creative industries. Throughout her career, Amanda has contributed to several notable film and television projects, including “Blood Sisters,” “Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman,” and “A Sunday Affair,” providing legal support and winning many awards to her name.

Enjoy the conversation!

Hello Amanda, How are you today?

I’m doing amazing, thank you for having me. I’m excited about this conversation and grateful for the opportunity to share my journey.

Can you share a bit about your background—your upbringing, education, and any key moments from your childhood that shaped you into what you are today?

I was born and raised in Enugu, Nigeria. I studied law at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and later honed my passion for intellectual property and entertainment law. From a young age, I was drawn to the entertainment industry–music, film and dance–through different factors in my life. Growing up in Enugu, my neighborhood was a hotspot for film producers. Watching crews set up shoots and actors bring stories to life sparked my love for the industry. I found myself always trying to score waka-pass roles as a kid. I also had older relatives around the house who loved music and dance, so that rubbed off positively on me, for my parents value academics so much. So looking back, my current career is a mix of everything that my upbringing was all about and the arts that it exposed me to, my upbringing instilled a strong work ethic and resilience in me.

Was there a defining moment that set you on the path to becoming an entertainment lawyer?

Yes, I believe that there were two defining moments for me that set me on this path. The first one was post NYSC in 2019, when I was lost and trying to figure out what to do with my life. Researching and finding out there was a career path that merged my love for the entertainment industry and my legal training was such a surreal moment for me. My second defining moment came later in 2019. While immersing myself in the industry, I launched a free contract review initiative for musicians. That’s when I discovered how many artists lacked basic copyright knowledge—it solidified my purpose. I saw how artists and creatives were being exploited due to a lack of legal knowledge. I realised the entertainment industry needed advocates who understood both the entertainment industry and law, and I wanted to be that voice.

Many creatives overlook the legal side of their careers. What’s one common mistake you wish more people would avoid?

One major mistake is not understanding the value of contracts and intellectual property ownership. A handshake might feel friendly, but it’s not legally binding. Imagine pouring your heart into a project only to lose ownership because there’s no paper trail—it happens a lot. Many creatives rush into collaborations or deals without proper documentation or legal representation, which often leads to disputes and loss of rights. Protecting your work from day one ensures ownership and prevents future hurdles. My advice is to always seek legal counsel before signing any agreement and to understand the importance of the intellectual property rights in your creative work.

You’ve worked on notable film and TV projects like Blood Sisters and Elesin Oba. What’s the most rewarding and challenging part of providing legal support in the entertainment industry?

Yes, I have and I love seeing projects that I’ve worked on come to life, especially knowing how the concept was born and all of the processes it had to go through. The most rewarding part is seeing the world enjoy and resonate with it, knowing that I was able to protect the production company against any detrimental issue that could interfere with the exploitation of the production. For the challenging part (it’s new every morning, lol), with each production, the rigidity and difficulty doing business in Nigeria, especially film business, is exposed. With a production as big as Blood Sisters, being the first Nigerian Netflix Original Limited Series, I and my colleague (Nky Ofeimun) faced several challenges like navigating the different stages of production while trying to establish the chain of title especially with international involvement, managing the demand of a large number of cast and crew on set at the same time and balancing tight deadlines while ensuring every legal detail is airtight. Let’s just say caffeine became my best friend! But in all, it was truly an incredible moment; quite stressful at the time but defining for me as a film lawyer.

On a general ground, the major challenge in the film industry is educating creatives on the importance of legal structures in every kind of production, irrespective of the budget or the mode of exploitation.

What does a typical day in your life look like as Head of Licensing for Mdundo?

My day is a blend of strategy, collaboration and creativity. I oversee licensing operations across West Africa, especially Ghana and Nigeria, manage relationships with artists, producers, distributors, record labels, right holders, and negotiate licensing deals that benefit both Mdundo and the music industry. I also collaborate with my team to develop strategies that drive user engagement and revenue growth while ensuring compliance with intellectual property laws.

My typical day starts with reviewing licensing agreements, verifying the quality of our catalog and negotiating terms with right holders. My afternoons involve team meetings to align on compliance goals or explore partnerships. Every day ends with staying updated on evolving digital music laws; it’s fast-paced but fulfilling.

If your career weren’t in entertainment law, what else do you think you’d be doing?

I’ll probably be an actress because that was my dream career as a kid. If not, maybe a digital media executive because I could see myself running a media platform or managing creative talents and productions.

Give a piece of advice to a young creative who’s just launching their career in the entertainment world.

Your talent is valuable, but your business structure is what will sustain your career. Invest in understanding your rights, your intellectual property, and the business side of your craft. Surround yourself with the right team, including a good lawyer, and never compromise on your vision. Never underestimate persistence, the industry rewards resilience.

If you could remove three things from your life right now, what would they be and why

Overthinking (because it delays, and sometimes hinders, creativity and decision-making). Overcommitment (I’m learning to say ‘no’ in order to ensure that I focus on more impactful projects as well as prioritise rest and family time). Self-doubt (as a woman in a male-dominated industry, imposter syndrome can creep in, but I’m learning to own my expertise and achievements).

If you could have dinner with any three people, dead or alive, who would they be and why?

Mo Abudu is one of the hardest working and visionary women I know. I might have had dinners with her in the past, but it is never enough. Her ability to build a media empire and consistently break barriers is truly inspiring. From her trailblazing work with EbonyLife to global partnerships with companies like Netflix, she’s redefined African storytelling. I’d love to learn, on a more personal level, how she juggles so many projects and hear her insights on building a lasting legacy in a male-dominated industry. I can swear that she has more than 24 hours in a day because the things this amazing woman gets done in a day continually blow my mind and I’m grateful to God that I got to experience her and work closely with her.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is one of the most brilliant and fearless storytellers of our time. Her ability to challenge narratives around African identity, feminism, and culture through literature is truly unmatched. Her work has not only shaped global conversations but also inspired a generation of African women, including myself, to own our voices unapologetically. I would love to sit with her and understand how she stays grounded while influencing global discourse and how she navigates authenticity in a world that often tries to box creatives in.

Rihanna. From dominating the music industry to building a billion-dollar beauty and fashion empire with Fenty, her ability to pivot and diversify her creativity into business is nothing short of inspiring. I’d love to understand her mindset when it comes to building a brand that disrupts industries and how she’s been able to maintain authenticity while expanding globally. I honestly believe she’s cracked the code on balancing creativity and wealth creation, and I’m here for it.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With…, Amanda

Thank you for having me.