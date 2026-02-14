Feel the Love! Evi Releases First Official Soundtrack Single “All My Love” Ahead of Its Cinema Debut

Love is in the air, and just in time for Valentine’s Day, the first single from the highly anticipated original soundtrack album of the upcoming feature film “EVI” has officially arrived. Titled “All My Love,” the soulful Afrobeat/R&B duet has been released and is now available on all major music streaming platforms worldwide. As an added treat, the official music video featuring scenes from the film has also premiered.

Performed in the film by Dayo and Evi, played by Ibrahim Suleiman and Osas Okonyon, the song’s vocals are delivered by Osas Okonyon and Abbey Wonder. Written by Martin Asogwa (Marzz) and produced by Tolu Obanro (Tyanx), “All My Love” beautifully captures the emotional connection between the two characters.

With tender melodies and heartfelt harmonies, the track explores themes of devotion, trust and the emotional risks lovers take for one another. Vulnerable, romantic and deeply resonant, it sets the perfect tone for the season of love while offering audiences an intimate preview into the emotional world of EVI.

Set for nationwide cinema release on March 27, 2026, “EVI” is produced by Judith Audu, written and directed by Uyoyou Adia, and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment. The film tells the story of a talented but arrogant rising star, Evi, who is forced to rebuild her life and career after losing everything, finding unexpected hope through a troubled talent manager. Music lies at the very heart of Evi’s storytelling, shaping the emotional journeys and growth of its characters.

The film is a Judith Audu Productions project in collaboration with Switch Visuals Productions, Signet Rings Productions and NOI Productions. It is powered by CcHUB in partnership with Africa No Filter and supported by the Gates Foundation.

Watch the music video below: