Connect with us

Movies & TV Music

Feel the Love! Evi Releases First Official Soundtrack Single “All My Love” Ahead of Its Cinema Debut

Movies Movies & TV

Nostalgia Meets Drama: Meet Bolu Essien, Actor, Writer and Producer of Girls’ Hostel

Movies & TV Scoop

Every African Cast Member in Bridgerton You Need to Know

Movies & TV Promotions

Get Ready to Swoon: ‘YOUR LOVE’ by Uzor & BamBam, Official Soundtrack of ‘WITHOUT YOU,’ Is Out Now

Movies Movies & TV

Scarlet Gomez’s Quiet Takeover: The Nollywood Star Who Just Redefined “Box Office” and What She’s Doing Next

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Who’s That Girl? Eve Brings the Spirit Tunnel to Life at The Jennifer Hudson Show

Movies & TV News Scoop

Who Is Martins Isoken Imhangbe? The British-Nigerian Actor in Bridgerton

Movies Movies & TV

Our Beat, Our Gold. Still: Goldberg Honours the Spirit of Nigerian Football Fans with Tribute Film

Movies & TV Scoop

“Mothers of Chibok” to Hit Cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana With Joke Silva as Executive Producer

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Dear Ife Series: Blessing Obasi-Nze Gets Real About Life, Family & Career

Movies & TV

Feel the Love! Evi Releases First Official Soundtrack Single “All My Love” Ahead of Its Cinema Debut

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Love is in the air, and just in time for Valentine’s Day, the first single from the highly anticipated original soundtrack album of the upcoming feature film “EVI” has officially arrived. Titled “All My Love,” the soulful Afrobeat/R&B duet has been released and is now available on all major music streaming platforms worldwide. As an added treat, the official music video featuring scenes from the film has also premiered.

Performed in the film by Dayo and Evi, played by Ibrahim Suleiman and Osas Okonyon, the song’s vocals are delivered by Osas Okonyon and Abbey Wonder. Written by Martin Asogwa (Marzz) and produced by Tolu Obanro (Tyanx), “All My Love” beautifully captures the emotional connection between the two characters.

With tender melodies and heartfelt harmonies, the track explores themes of devotion, trust and the emotional risks lovers take for one another. Vulnerable, romantic and deeply resonant, it sets the perfect tone for the season of love while offering audiences an intimate preview into the emotional world of EVI.

Set for nationwide cinema release on March 27, 2026, “EVI” is produced by Judith Audu, written and directed by Uyoyou Adia, and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment. The film tells the story of a talented but arrogant rising star, Evi, who is forced to rebuild her life and career after losing everything, finding unexpected hope through a troubled talent manager. Music lies at the very heart of Evi’s storytelling, shaping the emotional journeys and growth of its characters.

The film is a Judith Audu Productions project in collaboration with Switch Visuals Productions, Signet Rings Productions and NOI Productions. It is powered by CcHUB in partnership with Africa No Filter and supported by the Gates Foundation.

Watch the music video below:

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php