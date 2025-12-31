We Were Excellent and Extra This Year | Let’s Walk You Through Our 2025 Highlights

Dear BellaNaijarians, wasn’t it a minute ago in January that we were all writing think pieces to guide us through 2025? And yet, here we are at the end of what has indeed been the most wonderful year.

Every year, we take a moment to share a reflection on our journey at BellaNaija, not because the year hasn’t been riddled with its challenges, but because the close of the year invites us to pause, look back, reflect, and celebrate, come what may.

We worked hard this year to bring you some of the most positive stories across the continent. We celebrated African excellence in all its forms. We led campaigns that created social impact. We travelled the world to bring you stories that inspire and inform. We produced videos that made you laugh, that cast the spotlight on people doing truly remarkable things.

From celebrities to creatives and everyday people; from Jordan, United States, France, Barbados to Algeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire and more countries; across fashion, sport, scholarship, governance, literacy, to music, movies and entertainment, we travelled around to tell authentic African stories. We have remained at the forefront of championing and amplifying the best of the continent, and you were there with us every step of the way. Thank you, BellaNaijarians.

It is why, again, we invite you to share in our notable wins, successes, milestones, awards, major highlights and campaigns we proudly championed throughout 2025.

Our Wins and Causes Supported

BellaNaija won the 2025 TikTok Glow Up Award for Growth Account.

BellaNaija launched a worldwide campaign tagged #HPVForHer, to emphasise the importance of early education, regular screenings and vaccination in preventing HPV and cervical cancer, and to bridge the information gap through expert insights, practical resources on HPV, its prevention, and treatment options, medically reviewed explainers, personal stories, and interactive digital content.

Everyone!🗣 This October, BellaNaija is launching a campaign to raise awareness on the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Did you know that 95% of cervical cancer cases are caused by HPV, and globally, a woman dies from cervical cancer every two minutes? pic.twitter.com/hqf1w4ZL79 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) October 1, 2025

Uche Pedro was honoured alongside Davido, Sanwo-Olu and others at the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) awards.

BellaNaija supported MamaMoni in promoting women’s economic power by sponsoring POS devices for women.

Uche served as the technical ecosystem advisor with the EMHubsChampions project.

Uche hosted a BellaNaija Gender Equitable Storytelling Stakeholders Roundtable focusing on The Past, Present & Future of Nollywood & Nigerian Content: From VHS to Cinemas to Streaming to YouTube and AI

Mary attended the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

Mary represented BellaNaija at the National Assembly in Abuja for the High-Level Breakfast Roundtable on Gender-Responsive Legal Reforms, alongside other key stakeholders.

Mary hosted a first-of-its-kind BellaNaija side event in Nairobi, Kenya, at the Africa Soft Power Summit 2025.

Oluwadunsin was in Jordan for the DWP Congress.

Esther was in Tanzania to cover the grand finale of the #JP2025.

Esther was in Nairobi, Kenya, for the Africa Soft Power Summit.

Layomi attended the Intra-Trade Fair at CANEX 2025 in Algeria.

Oluwadamilola was in Barbados for the GUBA Awards 2025.

Funmilola was in Cotonou to explore Benin with SIMA2025

BN Awards

BellaNaija awarded its team for the excellent performance throughout the year.

Uche Pedro won the Excellent and Extra Award.

Mary Edoro won the Innovation Award.

Omotunde Ibironke won the Excellence in Execution Award.

Oluwadunsin Sanya won the Star of the Year Award.

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi won the Best Team Player of the Year Award.

Allen Horsfall won the BN Tech Guru Award.

Nnebuife Kwubei won the Pop Culture Champion Award.

Oke won the BN Comedian Award.

Osas Okonyon won the BN Hidden Talent Award.

Esther Ordia won the Trailblazer Award, and Dorcas Anya won the Culture Champion Award.

Funmilola Sanya won the Positive Energy Award.

Rashidat Olere won the Energiser Award.

Damilola won the Most-Likely to Brighten Your Day Award.

Rebekah Bankyu won the Most Reliable Award.

Collette Otsu won the Best Meeting Lead Award.

Deborah Oludimu won the BN Email Warrior Award.

The Rising Awards went to Elizabeth, Hope, Adeola, Splendour and Dein.

Editorial

This year, the editorial team, as always, brought you stories from across the country and continent. From entertainment to politics, spots and events, the team kept you updated on stories that mattered the most, both locally and globally, while creating content that inspired you.

The Editorial team, alongside support from other team members, delivered another successful Big Brother Naija Season 10 coverage. The coverage also included “The Dip” and “TikTalk in 60,” which garnered millions of impressions across all platforms within three months.

The Editorial team conducted several studio interviews this year, beginning with Bambam, Uzor Arukwe, and Omoni Oboli, following the success of “Love in Every Word.” We also conducted studio interviews for the MENtality with Ebuka Podcast, inviting guests to react to some episodes.

The Editorial team once again achieved successful coverages of the AMVCAs, the GRAMMYs, and the Headies. From articles to news updates, the team delivered everything hot hot.

Funmilola did a great job featuring and interviewing many creatives this year, Seun Badejo, Wuraola Oyewusi, Olugbile Holloway, Falz, RMD, Nora Awolowo, Pepi Sonuga, Three First Class UNILAG Graduates, Daniel Etim Effiong and others.

This year, the Editorial team had a full-blown coverage of the Ojude Oba festival, which garnered thousands of impressions on social media. It featured interviews with Farooq Oreagba and full coverage of the event day.

BN Features

The Features team published some of the most amazing stories in 2025. Our contributors also submitted stellar essays and stories. From Mfonobong Inyang, The BookLady NG, Roseline Mgbodichimma, Rita Chidinma, Dennis Isong, Elizabeth Agboola, Kehinde Ajose and many others we haven’t mentioned. Thank you so much for sharing your pieces with us. We look forward to reading from you in 2026!

In 2025, the Features heavily focused on journalism and telling compelling stories about Nigerians and Africans. We published stories like A Night Rider in Osogbo, House Rents in Nigeria, The Unaffordability of Cinemas and others.

In 2025, the BN Features’ “Doing Life With…” cover had a new look and was redesigned to fit the profiles of the people featured.

Ahmad was in Côte d’Ivoire to interview the African music legend, Anglique Kidjo. You can read the feature here.

BN Features had yet another edition of the #BNEpilogues. We are grateful to everyone who shared their stories with us. Let’s do it again next year.

BN Features, as usual, spotlighted stories of people who are contributing to society positively and incredibly. Some of them were featuring Oluwatoyin Shakirat Madein, the first female accountant-general of the federation, women preserving and promoting Yoruba in modern times and others.

BN Weddings

Oh, love reigned in 2025, and the BellaNaija Weddings team will always be found where there is love. Boy! did they tension single people this year. From one celebrity wedding to another – #JP2025, #Chivido, LoveIsEazi, #InSync– 2025 was a year of love and BN Weddings was at the forefront, championing these stories.

The BN Weddings team covered, both virtually and physically, the weddings that happened this year. From Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s wedding finale to Davido and Chioma’s White wedding, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi, Sharon and Shaun Faqua, Bisola Borha and Andrew, Enado and Tola, Asa Asika and Leona, Ife and Frank and many more. It was indeed a year of love.

BellaNaija Weddings launched a December love series titled December Love Tales, inviting lovers to submit stories of how they found love in the month.

The BN Weddings had 14 episodes of the brand new BNW Vendors Corner, a video series where vendors were interviewed at the BN studio!

The BellaNaija Weddings team shared some wedding trends about ways couples celebrate and/or announce their wedding day.

On International Women’s Day, BellaNaija Weddings celebrated female wedding vendors in Nigeria.

BN Style

BellaNaija Style were on top of the game this year, yet again. From Style coverages around the world, BNS Women’s Month to the Lagos Fashion Week, the team did what they know how to do best.

BellaNaija Style, in collaboration with eHealth Africa, organised another Women’s month campaign advocating for Sexual & Reproductive Health, Mental Health, and Women’s Empowerment, wrapping up with another BNS High Tea.

BellaNaija Style, with the support of other team members, spectacularly covered the Lagos Fashion Week 2025.

BellaNaija Style had some amazing features this year, including interviewing Ore Akinde on her fibre art journey, Rashidat Olere on healing from post-partum depression, how the Ella Mo brand wants to bring African fashion to the forefront and how Ikechukwu Urum styled emotion in To Kill a Monkey.

BellaNaija Style spotlighted various designers around the including tattoo artist prints, Fisayo Longe, Zaron Cosmetics, Gbemi Alonuki and others.

Ads

Every year, the Ads team keep things running smoothly between BellaNaija and you, our client. From running campaigns to live and virtual coverages, managing clients, upselling and many more, the team kept it together in the business department.

They handled the client-relationship for Beauty in the Motherland, Fuze Campaign, Entertainment Week Africa, Funke Akindele’s Movie #BehindTheScenes, Swift Martell Campaign, Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Campaign, Sunflower Hospitality Awareness Campaign and many more. Special shoutout to everyone who trusted us with their money this year. We cannot wait to deliver again next year.

HR and Operations

Could the BN team have survived this year with the HR and Operations Team? It’s a doubt. A major shout-out to them! From ensuring the team works efficiently and collaboratively, to making sure every member is well-supported despite operating across states and continents, they have handled an intense year with remarkable efficiency.

This year, the Operations Team coordinated several international trips, including South Africa, Algeria, Jordan, and others, while ensuring the team come together for in-person hangouts. It has been a remarkable year, and we can’t wait to see what 2026 has in store.

Partnerships

Thanks to Motunde and the support of Hope, we secured both local and international collaborations and partnerships with several clients, including the #BBNaijaS10 campaign and the #StopHPVForHer campaigns. The Partnerships department also successfully obtained partners for the BNS High Tea event, International Women’s Month, and various activations for events such as the AMVCA, GUBA Awards, and more. The Partnerships department was locked in 2025!

Design

Ably led by Oke, the Design team delivered a lot of cool, beautiful and creative designs and animations in 2025, including designing the entire outlook for the #StopHPVForHer campaign and other numerous designs. Thanks to the Design team, our content on socials looks even more appealing.

The BN Team

Now, let’s meet the incredible people behind the content that you enjoy. They share how the year has been for them and what they look forward to in 2026.

Uche

2025 was a blessed year. There were so many moments to be thankful for. I’m sending love to the BN community. May your 2026 be peaceful, enjoyable and bountiful.

Mary

This year reminded me that progress doesn’t always come in big leaps, but sometimes, it’s in quiet consistency, shared excellence, and wins that no one sees. 2025 was filled with learning, growth and meaningful impact. I’m so proud of the incredible BN team and our vibrant community that makes it all worthwhile. Cheers to another year of success. 🥂

Osas

Rainy season, dry season. Seed time and harvest. 2025 was a very important year of sowing. Of learning and growing, unlearning and relearning. I’m proud of all the consistent steps and wins (both big and small), of the goals achieved and the ones readjusted for an even bigger vision. I close out the year with gratitude and profound hope for an exciting future.

Oluwadunsin

In 2025, I wanted something different: to step into the spotlight. To get out of my shell and own the stage. From moderating important panel sessions to being invited to speak at events, to leading editorial excellence at BellaNaija, leading digital content for major campaigns like the #StopHPVForHer, and other projects, this year was me stepping out from behind my laptop into the spotlight.

2026 will be a year of bolder moves. It looks promising already.

Pamela

2025 did not break me, and what doesn’t kill you simply makes you stronger! In 2026, I look forward to having more clarity and alignment. I want to be deliriously happy come 2026.

Motunde

This year has been a smooth and fulfilling one, marked by several eye-opening moments and meaningful projects. I’m grateful to have contributed to impactful initiatives such as the #StopHPVForHer campaign, the #MentalityWithEbuka project, the BellaNaija International Women’s Day/High-Tea campaign, Goalkeepers 2025 Lagos, and Global Citizen’s Move Afrika campaigns. A major personal and professional highlight was taking my first work trip to South Africa.

Overall, it has been a rewarding year, and I’m excited to continue making an impact through my work at BellaNaija.

Rashidat

If this year taught me anything, it’s that grace carries, growth transforms, and gratitude keeps the heart steady.

Collette

Looking back on 2025, it has been a year of learning, growth, and resilience, with its fair share of challenges and successes. From navigating tight deadlines to delivering projects and building stronger team connections, every experience taught me something new. There were moments of doubt, but also moments that reminded me of the power of perseverance, creativity, and clear communication. As the year comes to a close, I am grateful for the growth, the relationships, and the lessons learned, and I am excited and hopeful for what the next year will bring.

Funmilola

As my favourite quote says, “Everything good will come.” Everything good did come this year, and I’m hoping 2026 brings even more. I’m intentionally rooting for myself and for everyone around me.

Rebekah

2025 reminded me that even in low moments, there’s still room for magic. From bringing ideas to life to celebrating both the big and small wins, this year has been full of lessons and growth. All of it has set the stage for 2026, and I’m ready to step in with purpose, energy, and excitement for what’s ahead.

You’ve got this, Rebekah! ❤️

Splendour

2025 felt like a roller coaster ride. I’m grateful for the wins and lessons learnt. All in all, I’m looking forward to a wonderful 2026, hopefully this time it’s a jet cruise, smooth all the way through and entirely amazing!

Dein

This year reminded me that even without a plan, God was writing a story where everything “the good, the bad, the confusing” was quietly working together for my good.

Allen

I learned a lot about my shortcomings this year, and honestly, it was not always easy. This year asked a lot of me and, in return, gave me clarity on my next steps. I learned when to push, when to pause, and when to trust my instincts. Next year, I’m building from a place of intention, stability, and quiet confidence, ready for what comes next.

Adeola

This year has reminded me not to ever underestimate my capacity. The sky is truly the starting point, and every challenge is surmountable with God by my side. Cheers to shattering glass ceilings in 2026!

Ahmad

The goal, every year, is to become more. 2025 has definitely been a year of growth, unlearning and relearning and exploring new adventures and pleasures. Looking forward to becoming more in 2026. Attassa!

Elizabeth

The year 2025, I would say, was a time to learn and unlearn. While I’m grateful for how far I’ve come, I’m hopeful for a greater 2026. Shoulder high in good faith, it will be a better 2026!

Dorcas

Grateful for 2025 and everything it brought my way. I’m thankful for my team and the work we accomplished together. This year came with growth both in my career and in my personal life. Excited for all that 2026 has in store. Here’s to getting better and achieving even more!

Deborah

You can just do things.

Kwubei

I am thinking about all the things that I am grateful for, and there are lots to be grateful for. Oma easy but Ikponmwosa.

Damilola

2025 was my year of many firsts. Intense, but beautiful. One of those years that helps you realise a little more of what’s inside. Thankful for 2025, excited for 2026.

Oke

Omo, 2025 was a great year, to be honest. It started great and ended greater. Had more of everything this year. All I can say is “Thank you, Lord.”

Esther

2025 was my best year yet, no doubt. Plenty of firsts, plenty of wins. In 2026, I want more: more courage, bigger challenges and intentional living.

Hope

2025 is a year of clarity and momentum, and I am grateful to God. I look forward to building meaningful partnerships, creating work that truly matters, and growing with purpose, confidence and consistency.