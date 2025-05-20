eHealth Africa and BellaNaija Unite to Champion Digital Health Innovation at Africa Soft Power Summit 2025

Africa’s leading tech-driven media platform, BellaNaija, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with eHealth Africa for a groundbreaking side event at the upcoming Africa Soft Power Summit 2025, themed: “Edutainment: A Creative Solution for Social Impact in Africa?”

Taking place on May 22, 2025, in Nairobi, this side event will shine a spotlight on the transformative potential of edutainment—the powerful intersection of entertainment and education—as a critical tool for advancing youth health across Africa. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, BellaNaija and eHealth Africa are introducing a compelling new dimension to the continent’s development dialogue: how digital health innovation and media influence can converge to address Africa’s most pressing healthcare access challenges.

As a platform that reaches millions of young Africans, BellaNaija has consistently championed storytelling that informs, empowers, and inspires. In this collaboration with eHealth Africa, a leading public health nonprofit with operations across 24 African countries, the side event will bring together creative industry leaders, health innovators, and digital technology experts to explore scalable, youth-driven solutions that harness media to promote positive behaviour change.

Ota Akhigbe, the Director of Partnerships and Programs at eHealth Africa, who will give the keynote address during the event, emphasized the value of media-health synergies:

“Our work in digital health has shown us that young people are hungry for content that not only entertains but empowers. Partnering with BellaNaija amplifies the reach of life-saving information in ways that are accessible, relatable, and deeply impactful.”

Set against the backdrop of the Africa Soft Power Summit—Africa’s premier platform celebrating the intersection of creative industries, technology, and women’s leadership—this side event promises high-level engagement and critical reflection. The main summit will feature global leaders such as Hon. Justice Martha Koome, Chief Justice and President, Supreme Court of Kenya, Hon. Millie Odhiambo Mabona, Member of the Kenyan Parliament, alongside tech and media changemakers.

“Media is more than a mirror of society—it’s a driver of culture and catalyst for change,” said Mary Edoro, Chief of Staff/Head of Strategy at BellaNaija. “This partnership with eHealth Africa allows us to leverage BellaNaija’s digital voice to deepen health conversations, particularly around youth, women, and underserved communities.”

This partnership builds on the success of BellaNaija’s partnership with eHealth Africa for its BNS Women’s Month 2025 campaign, which engaged nearly 300,000 Nigerian women aged 16–30 in a multi-channel effort focused on improving Education, Access, and Policy Development in Healthcare for Young Women & Girls in Nigeria. Through real-time polling and data-driven storytelling, the campaign provided a model for how media can translate advocacy into action and insights into solutions.

The upcoming side event in Nairobi will feature live demos from innovators such as Usiku Games, Shujaaz, and Black Rhino VR, and a high-level panel discussion with leaders from Population Council, PSI Global, Tiko, AInfluence, Reach Digital Health, and more.

Together, BellaNaija and eHealth Africa are redefining what’s possible when media and health systems work hand-in-hand to serve Africa’s youth. This partnership underscores a future where digital storytelling is a tool for empowerment, technology becomes a bridge to better care, and edutainment transforms access into action.

Event Details

Title: Edutainment: A Creative Solution for Social Impact in Africa?

Date: May 22, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: By Invitation Only

Follow the conversation: #BNxEHA #BNatASP2025 #AfricaSoftPower2025

BellaNaija is a media partner for #AfricaSoftPower2025