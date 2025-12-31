Editor’s Pick: Our Top Original Stories and Features of The Year

Dear Readers,

Every year, storytelling reveals why it is important in our society. Writers, creators and storytellers employ their creativity to tell stories that shape, inform and transform society. Through storytelling and features, we get to explore many lives, relate to experiences, witness events and draw conclusions.

At BellaNaija, our commitment has always been to storytelling because we understand that, as Africans, storytelling is how we inform the world. From our journalistic pieces to interviews and features to different content franchises, we told stories of Africans doing incredible stuff around the world that continue to reinforce that Africa, like Naija, no dey carry last.

We wrote several stories, but these are our top stories in terms of how widely they are read, how beautifully they are told and how impactful they were. Please enjoy our top 15 stories and articles of the year in no particular order.

Ojude Oba Festival: Its History, Culture, and Heritage

In this essay, Funmilola Sanya narrates the history and importance of Ojude Oba. There has been a growing affection for festivals in Nigeria, and in 2025, Funmilola covered the Ojude Oba festival, from telling its history to covering the event on the main day. Read about the festival here.

A Night Rider – How a Bike Man Found His Way in Osogbo

In this story, Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi narrates the story of a bike rider in Osogbo who rides only at night simply to increase his fares. In this story, we get to experience a different perspective on one of the popular businesses in Nigeria: bike riding. Read Omo Lile’s story here.

Does the President Have the Power to Suspend an Elected Governor? Read Our Conversation with Falz

On the evening of March 18, Nigerians tuned in to hear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu address the nation. He spoke of the political crisis in Rivers State. The president declared a State of Emergency. Invoking Section 305 of the Constitution (as amended), he suspended Rivers State’s governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and every elected member of the state assembly. The suspension, he said, would last an initial period of six months. In their place, he appointed a retired military officer, Vice Admiral Ibok–Ette Ekwe Ibas, as the sole administrator of the state.

To understand the constitutional nuances of the suspension, Funmilola Sanya spoke with Falz, an artist cum a lawyer. You can read it here.

How Tobiloba Oluwasina Continues to Live After Surviving Cancer

Tobilola Oluwasina was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in March 2022. She narrated her journey to Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi on how she has continued to live after surviving cancer. Read her story here.

The Role That Changed Everything: Pepi Sonuga Talks ‘Six Triple Eight’ & Her Nigerian Pride

This is an interview with Pepi Sonuga, the Nigerian-American actress and singer, for her role in ‘The Six Triple Eight,’ Tyler Perry’s historical drama that tells the powerful story of the only all-Black, all-female battalion to serve in World War II. Read it here.

Preserving and Promoting the Yoruba Culture in Modern Times

In 2025, there was a surge in culture promotion, particularly on social media, and women were at the forefront of it. We profiled two of these women, Bọ́láńlé Yusuf and Adéjọké̩ Ẹwàèdè. You can read the feature here.

Olugbile Holloway On The Return & Significance of 119 Benin Bronzes From the Netherlands

On 19 February 2025, a signing ceremony confirmed the official transfer of 119 Benin Bronzes from the Netherlands back to Nigeria. It marked a major step in the long and complex journey of repatriating these stolen artefacts, looted by British forces. We spoke to Olugbile Holloway, the Director-General of the Nigerian National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), to explain what this important moment means to Nigeria. Please read it here.

Angélique Kidjo: Forever Giving, Forever Glorious

In April 2025, Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi was in Côte d’Ivoire to cover the Series Mania festival. There, she met the African music legend, Angelique Kidjo, where they spoke about the future of African music, how it’s been and how it can be moved forward. Read it here.

International Mother Language Day: Read How Wuraola Oyewusi is Making Tech Education Accessible in Yorùbá

For the International Mother Language Day, Funmilola Sanya spoke to Wuraola Oyewusi, a data scientist and technical instructor, who teaches data science in Yoruba. On her YouTube channel, Tech in Yoruba, she simplifies complex tech concepts, making them digestible and relatable in her native language.

Read about Wuraola here.

Can the Average Nigerian Still Afford to Watch Films?

Across the country, movie tickets range from 3000 naira to 10, ooo naira. Considering the economic situation of the country, we wrote an article to ask if the average Nigerian can still afford to watch films. You can read it about the situation here. You should.

Daniel Etim Effiong’s “The Herd” Holds a Mirror to Nigeria’s Kidnapping Crisis

Nigeria experienced its worst violent attacks from terrorists in 2025. Consequently, Daniel Etim Effiong released The Herd, a movie that explores this epidemic at the same time that news of these terrorists circulated. We interviewed him. Click here to read.

How a Lagos Nwa Boi Became a Finance Officer in the UK

Nigerians love to support one another, but Collins Okeke‘s story stood different. We invited him to write about how he managed to escape the Nwa Boi system and prosper in the UK. You can read it here.

What It Takes to Be Nigeria’s First Female Accountant-General | A Conversation With Oluwatoyin Shakirat Madein

We always champion telling the stories of women excelling in their careers and inspiring the younger generations.

In 2023, Oluwatoyin Shakirat Madein was appointed as the Accountant-General of the Federation by former President Muhammadu Buhari. She made history as the first woman to fully occupy this position. Before her appointment, she served as an Executive Officer (Accounts) at the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and was the Director of Finance and Accounts at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

On the 10th of March, Oluwatoyin retired from the public service. We sat down with her to reflect on her time at the office, what it means to be the first female Accountant-General of the Federation and advice for young women aspiring for leadership positions in the country.

We interviewed her. Read it here.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is More Than a Nollywood Legend

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took a long break from acting and making movies. She joined the film business in 1995, and has starred in over starred in over 300+ films. But after such an expansive career, she took a break to focus on her personal thoughts, but returned in 2025 with her directorial debut with her movie, Mother’s Love. In this interview, she talks to her about her latest movie, directing the movie, her journey so far and what it means to have been in the industry for so long.

Read about Omotola here.

“I’m Excited to See How the Story Presents Itself in the World”: Olakunle Ologunro on Language and Writing Abroad

In modern times, Nigerian creative writers have sought greener pastures abroad to access resources they might not have encountered in Nigeria. One of them is Olakunle Ologunro, who was an editor at Zikoko before moving to the United States to pursue his MFA in creative writing at Johns Hopkins University.

He has since been awarded an Elizabeth George Foundation grant, a Tennessee Williams Scholarship for the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, a Juniper Summer Workshop Scholarship, and nominated for a Pushcart prize. His work has also received support from the Virginia Centre for the Creative Arts (VCCA), Vermont Studio Centre, and Aspen Words, where he was named a 2025 Emerging Writer Fellow in Fiction.

In 2025, he was awarded the prestigious $57,000 Olive B. O’Connor Fellowship in Fiction at Colgate University. We interviewed him based on this. Read the feature here.