Scoop Style

Black Leather, Red Sashes & Gold Chains: Omotola and Princess Ekeinde's Matching Pirate Looks Are Beautiful

Scoop

Black Leather, Red Sashes & Gold Chains: Omotola and Princess Ekeinde’s Matching Pirate Looks Are Beautiful

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and daughter Princess Ekeinde twinned in matching black leather pirate looks, complete with red sashes, gold chains and feathered hats, to mark Omotola’s 30-year Nollywood milestone celebration in Lagos.
Nollywood icon Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and daughter Princess Ekeinde in matching leather pirate outfits for Omotola's 30-year career celebration.

Nobody told us that Omotola JaladeEkeinde was going to celebrate 30 years in Nollywood in a matching pirate costume with her daughter Princess and make it look this good. But here we are and we are very glad she did.

Both women showed up in black faux leather corset tops, fitted black trousers, thigh-high boots and matching pirate hats adorned with gold and yellow feathers. A red sash tied at the waist, gold skull hardware on the belt and layered gold chains across the front ran consistently through both looks. Princess added a white off-shoulder ruffled blouse beneath her corset, softening the whole thing just enough, while Omotola wore hers as a standalone top with a wide gold cuff bracelet on her wrist. They were coordinated, they were beaming, and the photos have not left our timeline since they dropped.

The timing of all of this is also worth noting. Omotola just premiered “Mother’s Love,” her latest film which is currently showing in cinemas nationwide, so this thirty-year celebration is arriving at a moment when her career is as alive as it has ever been. Matching looks with your daughter at your own milestone party while your new film plays in cinemas across the country. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is simply not taking breaks.

