Nigerian-American Racing Driver Ugo Ugochukwu Dominates the 2026 FIA Formula 3 Season Opener in Melbourne

Black Leather, Red Sashes & Gold Chains: Omotola and Princess Ekeinde's Matching Pirate Looks Are Beautiful

Happy International Women's Day 2026! This One Is for Every Nigerian Woman Doing the Most

Bunmi George on the Dear Ife Series: Grief, Friendships, Marriage & Everything in Between

Femi Dapson & Simi Sanya's Red Pre-Wedding Photos | See Every Detail of the Shoot

From Azonto to Wotowoto Seasoning — Five Ghanaian Songs to Celebrate Ghana at 69

Joselyn Dumas Marked Ghana's 69th Independence Day in a Beaded Kente Corset Gown | See Photos

Rema and Damson Idris Nominated for the 2026 Netizens Choice Most Handsome Men Alive

Magic System's "Premier Gaou" Remix by Francis Mercier & Nitefreak Is Now Platinum in France

How Did Victoria Mboko Become WTA No. 10? The Full Rise of Congolese-Canadian Tennis's Newest Star

Ugo Ugochukwu makes history at the 2026 Melbourne Feature Race! After winning the Formula Regional Oceania Championship in February, the 18-year-old Campos Racing star secured his first FIA Formula 3 victory at Albert Park to lead the Drivers’ Championship.
Published

2 hours ago

 on

Close-up of a smiling Ugo Ugochukwu in his Campos Racing gear pumping his fist after securing his first FIA Formula 3 win in Melbourne.

Close-up of a smiling Ugo Ugochukwu in his Campos Racing gear pumping his fist after securing his first FIA Formula 3 win in Melbourne. Photo Credit: Formula 3/Instagram

If you’re looking for the most beautiful thing on our timeline today, besides all the lovely messages we’ve been seeing about International Women’s Day, look no further than the podium at Albert Park. Our very own Nigerian-American racing prodigy, Ugo Ugochukwu, has just reminded the world why he’s one of the most exciting names in motorsport.

In a masterclass of composure and raw pace, the 18-year-old secured his first-ever FIA Formula 3 victory during the season-opening Feature Race in Melbourne yesterday, 8th March 2026.

Starting from second on the grid for Campos Racing, Ugo had a bit of a tricky start, briefly slipping to third as the lights went out. But in true champion fashion, he didn’t stay there for long. By the second lap, he had fought his way back to second, and shortly after, he pulled off a clinical move at Turn 9 to snatch the lead from his teammate, Théophile Naël.

From that moment, Ugo was simply in a league of his own. He controlled the 23-lap race with such precision that he built a massive seven-second lead at one point. Even with a late Safety Car period that saw the race finish under yellow flags, Ugo crossed the line comfortably to take the chequered flag and the top spot on the podium.

Racing driver Ugo Ugochukwu celebrating on top of his Campos Racing car after winning the 2026 FIA Formula 3 season-opening Feature Race in Melbourne.

Racing driver Ugo Ugochukwu celebrating on top of his Campos Racing car after winning the 2026 FIA Formula 3 season-opening Feature Race in Melbourne. Photo Credit: Campos Racing/Instagram

After crossing the line, Ugochukwu said: “The Feature Race done here in Melbourne, managed to come away with a win, so super pleased, my first win in F3. It’s been a perfect start to the season, we have been quick all weekend. P2 off the line, fell back a little at the start but managed to make my way back through to the lead and from there I had a nice gap until the last Safety Car. Super happy and thank you to the whole team.”

This win is a massive milestone, especially as it comes off the back of an incredible run in New Zealand. For those keeping track, Ugo’s most recent previous victory was just last month, where he sealed the 2026 Formula Regional Oceania Championship title in early February.

Close-up of Ugo Ugochukwu in his Campos Racing suit holding the winner's trophy on the podium at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix.

Close-up of Ugo Ugochukwu in his Campos Racing suit holding the winner’s trophy on the podium at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix. Photo Credit: Campos Racing/Instagram

Ugochukwu now leads the FIA Formula 3 Drivers’ Championship after Round 1 with 25 points, ahead of Freddie Slater and Bruno del Pino who both have 18 points

Born in New York City on 23rd April 2007, Ugochukwu is the son of Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba and Italian fashion designer Luca Orlandi. He races under the American flag but the Nigerian connection is very much there. With this win, Ugo now sits at the top of the Drivers’ Championship standings with 25 points.

 

