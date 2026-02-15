Dear Ife Series: Biodun Stephen on Authenticity, Forgiveness and Making Films With Purpose

If you’ve ever wanted to get into Biodun Stephen’s mind, this episode of the Dear Ife Series is the one to watch. The celebrated filmmaker bares it all, from what it truly takes to produce meaningful films to the cost of standing by your convictions in an industry that doesn’t always reward nuance.

In conversation with Ifedayo Agoro, Biodun opens up about authenticity as a personal philosophy, the backlash that followed her controversial “wear a bra” comment, and what it means to navigate Nollywood as a woman determined to do the “right thing.” She speaks frankly about impact versus commercial films, the growing presence of influencers in the industry, and why stories like “Dark Ties,” which explores male abuse, matter.

The episode also moves into deeply personal territory. Biodun reflects on the trauma of circumcision, the evolution of culture and tradition, and the complicated grace of excusing parents who did what they believed was best.

And then comes the Dear Ife letter: a woman grappling with the shock of discovering her best friend is engaged to her abusive ex. Together, they unpack betrayal, the limits of friendship, grief, and the quiet strength it takes to forgive and let go.

