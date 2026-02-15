Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Dear Ife Series: Biodun Stephen on Authenticity, Forgiveness and Making Films With Purpose

BN TV Movies & TV

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: Everything About Benedict and Sophie's Complicated Romance

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Dear Ife Series: The DANG Community Gets Real About Giving Men Money, Dating & Expectations

BN TV Cuisine

This Miyan Taushe Recipe by Sisi Yemmie Is What Soup Dreams Are Made Of

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Who’s That Girl? Eve Brings the Spirit Tunnel to Life at The Jennifer Hudson Show

BN TV Music

5 Tyla Songs You Need on Your Playlist After Her Big Grammy Win

BN TV Cuisine

This Easy Homemade French Bread by Kikifoodies Is Perfect for Breakfast or Brunch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Dear Ife Series: Blessing Obasi-Nze Gets Real About Life, Family & Career

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Says Her Second Grammy Nomination Feels Like Reassurance

BN TV Music Scoop

Tems Delivers a Stripped-Back Performance of "What You Need" on A COLORS SHOW

BN TV

Dear Ife Series: Biodun Stephen on Authenticity, Forgiveness and Making Films With Purpose

If you’ve ever wanted to get inside Biodun Stephen’s mind, Dear Ife Series delivers a revealing conversation about Nollywood, backlash and choosing integrity.
Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

If you’ve ever wanted to get into Biodun Stephen’s mind, this episode of the Dear Ife Series is the one to watch. The celebrated filmmaker bares it all, from what it truly takes to produce meaningful films to the cost of standing by your convictions in an industry that doesn’t always reward nuance.

In conversation with Ifedayo Agoro, Biodun opens up about authenticity as a personal philosophy, the backlash that followed her controversial “wear a bra” comment, and what it means to navigate Nollywood as a woman determined to do the “right thing.” She speaks frankly about impact versus commercial films, the growing presence of influencers in the industry, and why stories like “Dark Ties,” which explores male abuse, matter.

The episode also moves into deeply personal territory. Biodun reflects on the trauma of circumcision, the evolution of culture and tradition, and the complicated grace of excusing parents who did what they believed was best.

And then comes the Dear Ife letter: a woman grappling with the shock of discovering her best friend is engaged to her abusive ex. Together, they unpack betrayal, the limits of friendship, grief, and the quiet strength it takes to forgive and let go.

Watch here

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php