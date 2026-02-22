Connect with us

Ever Questioned Marriage, Monogamy or Even Yourself? Bovi Talks It Through on the Dear Ife Series

Bovi joins Ifedayo Agoro on the Dear Ife Series to discuss marriage, evolving gender roles and how therapy has influenced his understanding of masculinity and reinvention.
If you’ve ever wondered whether marriage has an expiry date, whether monogamy is something we’ve accepted without question, or whether growth sometimes means unlearning what you thought you knew — this week’s Dear Ife Series will resonate.

In this episode, Ifedayo Agoro sits down with Bovi for a conversation that centres on evolution — in marriage, in identity and in self-awareness.

They begin with marriage. Not the romanticised version, but the real one. The pressures. The shifting roles. The subtle external influences that can quietly affect a wife’s confidence. Together, they question long-held ideas, from traditional vows to church involvement, and explore what connection looks like when women are evolving and expectations are changing.

From there, the conversation widens.

Bovi speaks openly about therapy and what it has taught him about vulnerability, presence and forgiving himself. He reflects on intergenerational trauma, particularly the influence of fathers, and explains in simple terms how the amygdala and prefrontal cortex shape our emotional responses.

They also touch on decentralised fame and the internet’s power, the difference between Bovi’s alter ego on stage and real-life loneliness, ADHD and mind wandering, and the need for emotional education in schools.

And in true Dear Ife fashion, a listener’s story adds another layer. This time about a so-called “destiny helper” side chick. The discussion that follows unpacks saviour complexes, accountability and the importance of personal responsibility in relationships.

At its core, this episode is about reinvention of marriage, of masculinity and of self.

Watch below

