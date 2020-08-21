New EP: DJ Lambo – A Tale Of Two Cities

After two weeks of a pre-add/pre-save campaign that included teasing us with the first single “Bella“, which features Lady Donli and Iyanya, Nigeria’s top female Disc Jockey; DJ Lambo goes live with her debut full EP, ‘A Tale Of Two Cities’.

The 7 tracked project comes after years spinning the wheels of rhythm and gifting us with a few singles in between and is a fusion of influences picked up from her experiences between Lagos and Johannesburg.

These unlikely-est collections of collaborations that make a different kind of magic, features Reminisce, Zanda Zakuza, Ice Prince, Ckay, Buju, Noza, Toya Delazy & Nizreen and is a collection of afro-house and afro-beat gems that take you by surprise.

Listen to the full EP here: