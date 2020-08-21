Connect with us

Teyana Taylor Is Glowing & Getting Ready to Pop!

Teyana Taylor is giving the pregnancy glow that you need to top off your Friday.

The music star, and actress, revealed she’s expecting her second baby with husband Iman Shumpert, of which she revealed in this video.

Today, the yummy mum, shared a pretty photo of herself cradling her baby bump, soaking in some Vitamin D, while she sat in a meditating. “Getting some vitamin ☀️ w/ baby girl!” the celebrity mom said.

Check out her glowing photos below:

Photo Credit: teyanataylor

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

