Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre’s Oscars Night Photos Have Fans Asking, “Soft Launch or Hard Launch?!”

We might be trading “Aaron Pierre, that’s Mufasa” for “Aaron Pierre, that’s Teyana Taylor” pretty soon, and who would be surprised?

Have you seen their latest photos? The two were spotted at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s exclusive Gold Party, one of the hottest Oscars after-parties, and were later photographed together in snapshots taken inside the Vanity Fair party. Naturally, fans went wild in the comments. Some are even saying they’re giving off Mr and Mrs Smith vibes.

Now, Teyana and Aaron haven’t come out and said they’re a couple, but showing up at such a high-profile event together? That’s a pretty big hint. Taylor shared black-and-white shots of them looking real good. She in a plunging black halter dress, he in a classic tux with a crisp white bow tie. Even in her high heels, he still towered over her.

Adding to the intrigue, Teyana captioned the post: “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area. 🤍”, a line that only fuelled more speculation.

To make it even better, SZA’s ‘Snooze; played in the background of the post, adding just the right touch of mystery.

“Oooooppp lol love this.” commented Serena Williams, “That’s how you pop out and show,” wrote B. Simone. Taraji P. Henson, La La Anthony, and Keke Palmer also joined in, with Palmer joking, “Now I’m mad cause they ain’t sent me my pictures.”

And, of course, the internet has been buzzing ever since. See the reactions below:

Aaron Pierre & Teyana Taylor look good together 🥰 — Jhene 🤎 (@iPukeCONFiDENCE) March 5, 2025

Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee! I ship!!! — Dopenheartsurgery (@jenni_yae) March 5, 2025

They should procreate …for the sake of humanity 🤣 — Enigma (@AFlawlessEnigma) March 4, 2025

I called my cousin to tell her about Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor and she already knew why i was calling. I’m upset and happy at the same time. They’re both just so fine. — chicken nugget (@taytay_lauren93) March 5, 2025

Wait I thought it was just a picture? Let’s pause for a moment — madi | (@japrilotp) March 4, 2025

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre just need to let me know when they want a third 🤭 — blue phantom🦋 (@super_novocaine) March 5, 2025

Gorgeous couple 😍 — ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) March 5, 2025

Ok. Now that’s a Beautiful looking couple right there. 🔥🔥🔥🥰🥰🥰🥰 — PEEJAY (@Pamela27338981) March 4, 2025

Teyana Taylor took y’all man Aaron Pierre — Pweetie_509 🇭🇹 (@Pweetie_509) March 5, 2025

They’re a beautiful couple. I’d love to be a fly on the wall. 🫣 — 𝓒𝓸𝓸𝓴𝓲𝓮🤎ᥫ᭡. (@CookieNChill) March 5, 2025

Aaron Pierre & Teyana Taylor 👀🫣🥰 — 1of1. 💗 (@_loudestRED) March 5, 2025

See their photos below