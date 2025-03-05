Connect with us

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre's Oscars Night Photos Have Fans Asking, "Soft Launch or Hard Launch?!"

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre’s Oscars night photos have the internet in a frenzy!
We might be trading “Aaron Pierre, that’s Mufasa” for “Aaron Pierre, that’s Teyana Taylor” pretty soon, and who would be surprised?

Have you seen their latest photos? The two were spotted at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s exclusive Gold Party, one of the hottest Oscars after-parties, and were later photographed together in snapshots taken inside the Vanity Fair party. Naturally, fans went wild in the comments. Some are even saying they’re giving off Mr and Mrs Smith vibes.

Now, Teyana and Aaron haven’t come out and said they’re a couple, but showing up at such a high-profile event together? That’s a pretty big hint. Taylor shared black-and-white shots of them looking real good. She in a plunging black halter dress, he in a classic tux with a crisp white bow tie. Even in her high heels, he still towered over her.

Adding to the intrigue, Teyana captioned the post: “Oscar night in black & white, no grey area. 🤍”, a line that only fuelled more speculation.

To make it even better, SZA’s ‘Snooze; played in the background of the post, adding just the right touch of mystery.

“Oooooppp lol love this.” commented Serena Williams, “That’s how you pop out and show,” wrote B. SimoneTaraji P. Henson, La La Anthony, and Keke Palmer also joined in, with Palmer joking, “Now I’m mad cause they ain’t sent me my pictures.”

And, of course, the internet has been buzzing ever since. See the reactions below:

See their photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaron Pierre (@aaron_pierre1)

