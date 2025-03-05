DJ Cuppy’s All-Black Look at the Pride of Britain Awards Was Simply Elegant

We are here for the calm, sophisticated, and chic vibe Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, has been serving.

DJ Cuppy pulled up to the Pride of Britain Awards looking effortlessly refined in an all-black ensemble. She wore a black suit, wide-leg trousers, and a simple black top underneath. Her hair was neatly styled, and she accessorised with silver earrings. With fresh, understated makeup, the whole look was effortless and put together without trying too hard.

The Pride of Britain Awards is more than just a red carpet moment, as it’s a night dedicated to honouring everyday people who have shown extraordinary bravery, kindness, and resilience. Now in its 25th year, the ceremony brought together inspiring individuals alongside public figures and celebrities, all in celebration of remarkable stories. And Cuppy made sure to show up in style for the occasion.

See more photos below.