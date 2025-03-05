Connect with us

DJ Cuppy's All-Black Look at the Pride of Britain Awards Was Simply Elegant

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre’s Oscars Night Photos Have Fans Asking, “Soft Launch or Hard Launch?!”

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Dream Count Longlisted for $55K Women’s Prize for Fiction on Release Day

5 Times Juma Jux and Pricy Served Couple Goals in Style

On Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series 'With Love, Meghan' & Her Interview With People

“I Don’t Like to Hide”: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Writing 'Dream Count' & Taking Up Space

From Keke Palmer to Coco Gauff, Black Women Slayed Beautifully at the Oscars

Lagos State House of Assembly’s First Female Speaker Mojisola Meranda Resigns

The 5 Most Talked-About Moments from the 2025 Oscars

See How Your Fave African Stars Showed Up and Out at the Brit Awards 2025

3 hours ago

We are here for the calm, sophisticated, and chic vibe Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, has been serving.

DJ Cuppy pulled up to the Pride of Britain Awards looking effortlessly refined in an all-black ensemble. She wore a black suit, wide-leg trousers, and a simple black top underneath. Her hair was neatly styled, and she accessorised with silver earrings. With fresh, understated makeup, the whole look was effortless and put together without trying too hard.

The Pride of Britain Awards is more than just a red carpet moment, as it’s a night dedicated to honouring everyday people who have shown extraordinary bravery, kindness, and resilience. Now in its 25th year, the ceremony brought together inspiring individuals alongside public figures and celebrities, all in celebration of remarkable stories. And Cuppy made sure to show up in style for the occasion.

See more photos below.

