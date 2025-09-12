Sister Goals Unlocked! Temi Otedola’s Wedding Photo with Tolani & DJ Cuppy Is Everything

Connect with us

Sister goals on full display! Temi Otedola’s wedding photo with sisters Tolani and DJ Cuppy is the moment the Internet can’t stop talking about.
Photo Credit: DJ Cuppy/Instagram

This photo of Temi Otedola at her traditional wedding with her sisters, Tolani Otedola and DJ Cuppy (Florence Otedola), has love, fashion, style, beauty, laughter and joy written all over it. It’s the kind of image that pulls you in, not just because of the colours or the glamour, but because of the story it tells about sisterhood.

At the centre, Temi — the bride — is wrapped in elegance, her ivory aso oke and gele sitting just right, the kind of look that feels timeless. But this isn’t just a bridal portrait; it’s a family moment frozen in time. To her left, Tolani breaks the formality with a peace sign that adds a playful, unfiltered layer to the photo. It’s a small gesture, but it says a lot about the bond between sisters — where there’s room for both tradition and mischief.

On the other side, DJ Cuppy balances the frame in her coral lace, calm and composed. Each sister brings something different into the picture: the bride in all her grace, Tolani with her spark, and Cuppy with her quiet poise.

Will you be recreating this with your sisters? See mote photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

