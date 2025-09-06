Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Traditional Wedding Looks Are a Masterpiece of Couture and Culture

Temi Otedola’s traditional wedding was a celebration stitched with meaning, where every detail—from hand-pleated gowns to heirloom-inspired coral beads—told a story of heritage and love.

Two months after signing their marriage papers, Temi and Mr Eazi gathered loved ones at the Otedola family home in Dubai for a Yoruba wedding steeped in tradition, artistry, and couture craftsmanship. “I wanted some of my favourite designers and visionaries to create traditional Nigerian attire,” Temi shared, “and I was blown away by their interpretations.” The result was a wedding that honoured family history while reimagining Nigerian bridal fashion with the elegance of couture.

Her first look set the tone: a study in sculptural elegance. Zac Posen crafted an ivory gown with razor-sharp pleats, finished with a dramatic bow and trailing train. Temi’s gele was perfectly sculpted, her diamonds had a vintage flair, and Eazi mirrored her sophistication in an agbada, cap, and cane that gave him the gravitas of an heirloom portrait. “Designing this gown with Zac was a dream,” Temi said, calling his creation “a beautiful take on the classic Yoruba bridal silhouette.”

Then came the drama of colour. Temi switched to a deep red skirt with embroidery, paired with a powder-blue corset blouse and floral rosettes at the shoulders. The pièce de résistance? A cape, courtesy of Miss Sohee, who’s basically couture’s queen of the cape. It was bold and unapologetically bridal.

For the third look, Temi leaned into heritage. Lisa Folawiyo reimagined akwa ocha into a strapless, beaded dress with fringe, making every step feel like choreography. Coral beads piled high and an okuku headpiece sealed the deal. The look was a tribute to Eazi’s late mother, who had sent Temi inspiration photos before her passing, making this moment achingly sentimental.

Absolutely stunning, right?

