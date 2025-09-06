Weddings
Oladipo Olamide (Chinko Ekun) Marries His University Sweetheart, Ayemidun
Nothing beats the joy of getting married to the one you truly love. Nigerian musician Oladipo Olamide, popularly known as Chinko Ekun, has officially tied the knot with his university sweetheart, Ayemidun.
Their fairytale began within the four walls of Obafemi Awolowo University, blossoming from campus friendship to a lifelong bond. Now, they’ve sealed their love in an intimate and glamorous wedding held in the city of Ibadan.
From a colourful Yoruba traditional ceremony to a beautiful vow exchange, their wedding was a perfect blend of culture, love, and style — a true reflection of their journey together.
Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:
Their love story as shared by the couple:
What started as a friendship at Obafemi Awolowo University between us developed into a love story and a sweet experience that will last forever. On 9th August, 2025, we wedded in a private but glamorous ceremony in Ibadan, Nigeria.
Ayemidun and Olamide also had a Yoruba trad and here’s how it went:
