Kanmi Finds Forever With His Long-Time Instagram Crush, Ololade!

Isn’t it funny how love has a way of sneaking up on us when we least expect it? One moment, you’re casually scrolling through Instagram, peeking at someone’s posts, and the next thing you know, destiny is quietly weaving its magic in the background.

For Ololade and Kanmi, what seemed like an online crush and a professional partnership turned out to be the stepping stones to something so much bigger. What makes their story even more beautiful is how real it feels. From playful banters to unexpected phone calls that changed everything, their journey reminds us that love is all about timing, patience, and two hearts finding home in each other. As they gear up for happy ever after, they are serving sweet doses of love and beauty with their pre-wedding shoot, and we can’t get enough!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the Bride, Ololade:

It all began in Lagos, Nigeria, in August 2022. I was on a summer holiday, excited to rediscover the vibrant city after being away for so long. What I didn’t know was that Fate had something truly special in store for me! Before this trip, Ola and I were just acquaintances. We had worked together once at a fashion show, but that was about it. Our connection grew when he invited me to an organization he was a part of. Those few months were a whirlwind, filled with friendly debates and plenty of playful banter! We would argue over everything, as as we often had different opinions. Before my trip to Lagos, we had planned a friendly meet. Four days after arriving in Lagos, we met, but that day at Ola’s place turned into something magical! I discovered that beneath his exterior lay an incredibly smart, kind, and insightful person. We exchanged ideas, favourite books, and shared stories about our travels. I loved hearing about his devotion to God and his thoughts on family. Oh, and his old computer? It only worked when plugged in, which added a humorous touch to our meetings! 🤣

From that day on, we could barely wait to see each other again and that excitement just kept growing. Our brainstorming turned into laughter, and laughter blossomed into a deeper connection. Most of my summer days in Lagos were spent with him. I was always impressed by how much effort he put into making our time together special. We started dating, and our first outing, at a listening party, was absolutely lovely, shortly after that he invited me to his church, and I invited him to my church. Since his first visit to my church he stopped attending His church Looking back, it truly feels like God had our journey planned out long before we even realised it. It’s been such a beautiful experience filled with grace, friendship, and deep love. Welcome to our story we can’t wait to start the next chapter together!

How we met

By the Groom, Kanmi:

I would never have guessed that our story would lead us here. For the longest time, I’d come across Ololade’s posts on Instagram, peek at her timeline for a bit, then keep scrolling. Little did I know, I was quietly planting seeds of admiration, silently curious, subtly drawn in. As fate would have it, we ended up doing a fashion show together in 2019. We met in person for the first time but kept it strictly professional. A few years later, I was in a different industry, and I thought it might be great for us to work together. I reached out, purely with the intention of partnership. She agreed to come on board, and we began what looked like a mentor-mentee relationship. But looking back now, I realise it was purpose in disguise.

During that period, though, we clashed a lot. She would argue with me about almost everything. Literally everything. I started thinking, “This can’t be the same person I was beginning to like.” So, naturally, I began to pull back. Our conversations became surface-level, and the connection started to fade. Months went by, and one evening, I decided to give her a call. That single phone call changed everything and became the foundation for why we’re here today. I could sense a heaviness in her voice, a lack of motivation that caught me off guard. The Lola I thought I knew would’ve sounded different. But this woman felt distant from herself, there were long quiet pauses throughout the conversation, and it was clear she was feeling low. I shared a few words of encouragement, something to lift her spirit, and made sure she laughed before we hung up. From that moment on, something shifted between us. We grew closer. Our conversations became more frequent, more real. Both our business connection and our personal bond began to deepen.

A few months later, she flew to Nigeria to see me. (Though, in her defense, she’ll say she didn’t come because of me 😂). But tell me how does a one-day visit turn into seeing each other every single day for the next three weeks? Long story short, we started dating. And since then, you’ve shown me what it means to be loved with intention, with patience, kindness, and unwavering care. Her heart is the purest I’ve known. And every day, I’m reminded that I could have missed out on this beautiful journey if I had judged too quickly. She completes me in ways I never even knew I needed. And now, as we step into forever together, I do so with a full heart knowing I’ve found home in her.

Credits

Photography: @upfrontstudiosuk

Makeup: @artistrybylisaa

Hair and Hair Stylist: @moluxe_hair

Planner: @squareglobalevent

Couple’s Stylist: @_emmanuelgoodnews

Creative Director: @oicreatives

Groom’s Suit: @kanmi.london

Groom’s Shoe: @kanmi.london

Bride’s Dress: @topshop

Bride’s Shoe: @mango