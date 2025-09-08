From Colleagues to Soulmates! Adesua & Dalu Found Love at Work

Who says love can’t spring up at work? Sometimes, that colleague you casually exchange glances with at the office might just turn out to be your partner for life!

For Adesua, meeting Dalu at work was the start of something truly special. From their very first encounter, there was something about him that swept her off her feet. What began as a series of simple encounters soon blossomed into a beautiful friendship after one phone call. That friendship has now grown into a sweet love story, and today, they’re saying “I do” to forever. They tied the knot in a glamorous Edo trad that was buzzing with love, beauty and rich culture. Their wedding photos are all shades of beautiful; each frame would have you wanting more. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Adesua:

Our love story began in 2017, when fate brought us together in the most unexpected way. I had just joined a new organisation, and Dalu was assigned to take us through our induction. When I walked into the room, I noticed he was good-looking, but the real spark came when he started speaking. The way he explained the company’s operations, clear, passionate, and intelligent, was captivating. I was drawn not just to his looks, but to his mind. After the induction, I didn’t see him for a while. Then one rainy morning, I spotted a company car pulling up and realized it was him. Excited, I thought, “He’s going to give me a ride to the office!” He rolled down the window, saw me drenched, and said, “Oh wow, the rain is beating you.” I replied, “Yes, as you can see,” expecting an offer for a lift. Instead, he smiled, said “Okay, sorry,” and drove off. I remember thinking, “Who is this annoying person?”

Adesua came with that regal Edo bridal slay 😍

We didn’t cross paths again for some time. Then one afternoon, as I was heading to lunch, he asked me to get him something on my way back. I didn’t want to just bring food, I wanted to leave an impression. So I bought him a shoe polish, thinking, ‘Whenever you shine your shoes, you’ll think of me.’ More time passed, until one evening after work. I was outside trying to get a ride home when I saw him changing his tires. At one point, he lifted two tires, sleeves rolled up, and I thought, “Wow… this man is gorgeous.” I already knew he was brilliant (one of the sharpest minds at work) but in that moment, I saw him differently. My heart knew then: he was my person.

Did someone say, gorgeous squad?

Weeks later, I got a call from a strange number. I answered with a casual “Hello,” and the moment he replied “Hey,” I knew it was him. That was the beginning of our friendship, a connection that wasn’t rushed but wasn’t slow either. It unfolded seamlessly. Over the years, we’ve been through everything that could have broken us. But somehow, we kept choosing each other. Eight years later, I still get butterflies when I see him. I still get giddy when I hear his voice. He’s my favourite person in the world, the absolute love of my life.

All set for the big day!

In December 2024, knowing how hard it is to surprise me, Dalu planned the perfect proposal. He worked with my family, gathered my friends, and in the presence of my loved ones, asked me to marry him. It was flawless, thoughtful, and so us. One of the sweetest things about us is that we always put each other first. I love him deeply, endlessly, and I can’t wait to live the rest of my life loving him. My Chukwudalu. My heart. My home.

Let’s check out the dapper groom!

Time for the sweet first look

Talk about a stylish squad

This decor is simply breathtaking 😍

Dalu is here for his bride!

Here she comes in all her beauty!

Joined together the Edo way!

The second outfit slay we signed up for!

A grand entrance for the lovebirds

Cake as sweet as our love!

Dancing into happy ever after!

It’s all fun from here!

Credits

Bride: @mz_paull

Planner: @royaldivaeventss

Photography:@shutterwavephotography

Videography: @oohjayfilms

Content creator: @lensbyboj

Makeup: @lewa_signature

Okuku and Gele: @okukubyfola

Bride’s Edo attire: @honeypour_bespoke

Bride’s Igbo attire: @florencebyester

After Party dress: @myde_clothing

Groom’s Igbo attire: @tochini_

Bridal Robe: @laqeeyah_styling

Bride’s Igbo attire: @florencebyester

Groom’s Afterparty outfit: @oak.collection

Groom’s Beads and Accessories: @nelsbeautyhub

Bridal Igbo Handfan: @onyix_craft

Decor: @ladysandecor

Lighting and Sfx: @effectsbykharo

DJ: @deejaypizzy

MC: @mc_jessecfr

Cake: @bmexceptionaltouch

Food and table setting: @flavourtown.ng

Grills: @arikes_eatables

Drinks service: @3riplecupsdrinks

Cocktails: @shammiescocktails_etplus

Palmwine: @abikeelemuandgrills

Traditional Dancers: @orjientertainment16

Ushers: @mztiqueushers

Bouncers: @firsteventsecurity_

IVs and Access Cards: @invitationcardsandmore

Chair rentals: @jasondavidsrental

After party entertainment and props: @after_partynaija