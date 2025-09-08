Weddings
From Colleagues to Soulmates! Adesua & Dalu Found Love at Work
Who says love can’t spring up at work? Sometimes, that colleague you casually exchange glances with at the office might just turn out to be your partner for life!
For Adesua, meeting Dalu at work was the start of something truly special. From their very first encounter, there was something about him that swept her off her feet. What began as a series of simple encounters soon blossomed into a beautiful friendship after one phone call. That friendship has now grown into a sweet love story, and today, they’re saying “I do” to forever. They tied the knot in a glamorous Edo trad that was buzzing with love, beauty and rich culture. Their wedding photos are all shades of beautiful; each frame would have you wanting more. 😍
Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:
How we met
By the bride, Adesua:
Our love story began in 2017, when fate brought us together in the most unexpected way. I had just joined a new organisation, and Dalu was assigned to take us through our induction. When I walked into the room, I noticed he was good-looking, but the real spark came when he started speaking. The way he explained the company’s operations, clear, passionate, and intelligent, was captivating. I was drawn not just to his looks, but to his mind. After the induction, I didn’t see him for a while. Then one rainy morning, I spotted a company car pulling up and realized it was him. Excited, I thought, “He’s going to give me a ride to the office!” He rolled down the window, saw me drenched, and said, “Oh wow, the rain is beating you.” I replied, “Yes, as you can see,” expecting an offer for a lift. Instead, he smiled, said “Okay, sorry,” and drove off. I remember thinking, “Who is this annoying person?”
Adesua came with that regal Edo bridal slay 😍
We didn’t cross paths again for some time. Then one afternoon, as I was heading to lunch, he asked me to get him something on my way back. I didn’t want to just bring food, I wanted to leave an impression. So I bought him a shoe polish, thinking, ‘Whenever you shine your shoes, you’ll think of me.’ More time passed, until one evening after work. I was outside trying to get a ride home when I saw him changing his tires. At one point, he lifted two tires, sleeves rolled up, and I thought, “Wow… this man is gorgeous.” I already knew he was brilliant (one of the sharpest minds at work) but in that moment, I saw him differently. My heart knew then: he was my person.
Did someone say, gorgeous squad?
Weeks later, I got a call from a strange number. I answered with a casual “Hello,” and the moment he replied “Hey,” I knew it was him. That was the beginning of our friendship, a connection that wasn’t rushed but wasn’t slow either. It unfolded seamlessly. Over the years, we’ve been through everything that could have broken us. But somehow, we kept choosing each other. Eight years later, I still get butterflies when I see him. I still get giddy when I hear his voice. He’s my favourite person in the world, the absolute love of my life.
All set for the big day!
In December 2024, knowing how hard it is to surprise me, Dalu planned the perfect proposal. He worked with my family, gathered my friends, and in the presence of my loved ones, asked me to marry him. It was flawless, thoughtful, and so us. One of the sweetest things about us is that we always put each other first. I love him deeply, endlessly, and I can’t wait to live the rest of my life loving him. My Chukwudalu. My heart. My home.
Let’s check out the dapper groom!
Time for the sweet first look
Talk about a stylish squad
This decor is simply breathtaking 😍
Dalu is here for his bride!
Here she comes in all her beauty!
Joined together the Edo way!
The second outfit slay we signed up for!
A grand entrance for the lovebirds
Cake as sweet as our love!
Dancing into happy ever after!
It’s all fun from here!
Credits
Bride: @mz_paull
Planner: @royaldivaeventss
Photography:@shutterwavephotography
Videography: @oohjayfilms
Content creator: @lensbyboj
Makeup: @lewa_signature
Okuku and Gele: @okukubyfola
Bride’s Edo attire: @honeypour_bespoke
Bride’s Igbo attire: @florencebyester
After Party dress: @myde_clothing
Groom’s Igbo attire: @tochini_
Bridal Robe: @laqeeyah_styling
Groom’s Afterparty outfit: @oak.collection
Groom’s Beads and Accessories: @nelsbeautyhub
Bridal Igbo Handfan: @onyix_craft
Decor: @ladysandecor
Lighting and Sfx: @effectsbykharo
DJ: @deejaypizzy
MC: @mc_jessecfr
Cake: @bmexceptionaltouch
Food and table setting: @flavourtown.ng
Grills: @arikes_eatables
Drinks service: @3riplecupsdrinks
Cocktails: @shammiescocktails_etplus
Palmwine: @abikeelemuandgrills
Traditional Dancers: @orjientertainment16
Ushers: @mztiqueushers
Bouncers: @firsteventsecurity_
IVs and Access Cards: @invitationcardsandmore
Chair rentals: @jasondavidsrental
After party entertainment and props: @after_partynaija