Temi Otedola Made the Perfect Bride in This Breathtaking Wedding Dress by Fendi

16 minutes ago

Monaco. Dubai. Iceland. Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi’s three-part wedding ceremonies felt way more than a celebration; it was a masterclass in storytelling — each location a new chapter, each look a fresh plot twist.

And at the heart of it all was the show-stopper: Temi’s Iceland wedding gown.

After countless couture changes and rich cultural ceremonies, Temi saved her most breathtaking look for last. She walked down the aisle at Reykjavik’s iconic Hallgrimskirkja church in a Fendi Haute Couture gown inspired by her all-time favourite actress, Audrey Hepburn. “My dream dress,” she told Vogue Weddings. “I was inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s 1954 wedding dress.” The result was a marble-like masterpiece, its silk swirling like mist as she floated through the church’s dramatic setting.

Perhaps the most striking detail is that this stunning shot almost didn’t happen. Photographer Jose Villa simply asked her to pause before stepping into the car. In that brief pause, he captured a photograph that perfectly encapsulated the elegance and anticipation of the moment.

The whole vibe was “Darkly romantic and natural,” as Temi put it. Wagner played, Eazi waited in a Saint Laurent look, and Iceland gave them the most dramatic backdrop for their fairytale ending. A three-country wedding, a legendary dress, and a finale worthy of the big screen.

 

