Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi Said “I Do” Three Times Across Three Continents – See All the Details!

When we tell you that Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi have just given us the wedding coverage of the year, we mean it. The couple’s love story has officially made it to Vogue Wedding magazine, and we’re absolutely here for every detail.

It all started on a cold London night in 2017 at the Tate Club, where Eazi came to watch Temi’s sister Florence (DJ Cuppy) DJ. Eight years later, they’ve just pulled off what might be the most thoughtfully planned wedding series ever – across three countries, no less.

Monaco: Making It Official

They kicked off on 9th May in Monaco (Eazi’s late mother’s birthday) with their legal ceremony. Temi wore custom Wiederhoeft with Briony Raymond jewellery, while Eazi chose Louis Vuitton. “We had this weirdly calm energy all day,” Temi told Vogue. After the paperwork, she switched into Christopher John Rogers for champagne at Karl Lagerfeld’s former home.

Dubai: Cultural Celebration

Two months later came their traditional Yoruba ceremony at the Otedola family home. Temi showcased four stunning outfit changes from Zac Posen, Miss Sohee, Lisa Folawiyo, and Oscar de la Renta – each designer bringing their interpretation of Nigerian traditional wear. The reception featured over 2,000 lanterns in a grand tent with Ankara-upholstered booths. As Temi described it, she wanted to create “My very own Nigerian Members Club.”

Iceland: The Grand Finale

Their white wedding in August was absolutely beautiful. Temi walked down the aisle at Hallgrimskirkja church in Fendi Haute Couture while Wagner’s “Bridal Chorus” played. The reception at Kleif Farm featured a glass tent among Icelandic fields, complete with moss and volcanic stone elements. Eazi’s surprise was John Legend performing. They ended with an arctic beach party where the Northern Lights appeared at midnight.

What makes this so special is how intentional everything was – from choosing Monaco for family connections, to honouring their heritage in Dubai, to ending in their favourite place on earth.

“Eazi and I have always been unconventional,” Temi said. “We honoured our rich culture but made sure everything felt like us.”

Read the full story and see all the wedding photos here.