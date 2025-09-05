Weddings
Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Love Journey Across Three Continents!
When love is this magical, one celebration simply isn’t enough! Three Years ago, it was a dreamy proposal in Venice after their meet-cute at a club. This year, Temi Otedola and Oluwatosin “Mr Eazi” Ajibade took their forever across three breathtaking destinations, each moment as iconic as their love story.
The festivities began in the chic shores of Monaco, where the couple exchanged vows in a civil ceremony. Elegant, intimate, and effortlessly timeless, it was the perfect reflection of their bond.
Next stop, a vibrant traditional wedding at the Otedola family home in Dubai. This celebration was steeped in culture, colour, and heartfelt joy. Surrounded by loved ones, Temi and Eazi beautifully honoured their heritage in grand style.
The journey culminated in Iceland for a dreamy white wedding. Against stunning natural backdrops, their union radiated love, warmth, and beauty. It was a truly fairytale finale to their three-part celebration.
Each chapter of Temi and Eazi’s wedding journey was filled with unforgettable moments, beautifully captured in these photos, and we’re beyond thrilled to share them with you. Scroll through and soak in the magic!
Enjoy their wedding photos below:
The civil wedding was a sweet blend of chic and intimate:
The traditional wedding was a rich blend of love, style and culture where they beautifully merged their Yoruba and Edo roots:
The #LoveisEazi grand finale in Iceland was a picture-perfect ending to their celebration:
