Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi’s Love Journey Across Three Continents!

When love is this magical, one celebration simply isn’t enough! Three Years ago, it was a dreamy proposal in Venice after their meet-cute at a club. This year, Temi Otedola and Oluwatosin “Mr Eazi” Ajibade took their forever across three breathtaking destinations, each moment as iconic as their love story.

The festivities began in the chic shores of Monaco, where the couple exchanged vows in a civil ceremony. Elegant, intimate, and effortlessly timeless, it was the perfect reflection of their bond.

Next stop, a vibrant traditional wedding at the Otedola family home in Dubai. This celebration was steeped in culture, colour, and heartfelt joy. Surrounded by loved ones, Temi and Eazi beautifully honoured their heritage in grand style.

The journey culminated in Iceland for a dreamy white wedding. Against stunning natural backdrops, their union radiated love, warmth, and beauty. It was a truly fairytale finale to their three-part celebration.

Each chapter of Temi and Eazi’s wedding journey was filled with unforgettable moments, beautifully captured in these photos, and we’re beyond thrilled to share them with you. Scroll through and soak in the magic!

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

The civil wedding was a sweet blend of chic and intimate:

The traditional wedding was a rich blend of love, style and culture where they beautifully merged their Yoruba and Edo roots:

The #LoveisEazi grand finale in Iceland was a picture-perfect ending to their celebration:

Credits

Civil Wedding

Planner: @califanoproductions

Makeup: Harold James / L’Oréal

Hair: @rio_hair

Nails: @chiara.ballisai

Catering and Cake: Hotel de Paris

Videography: @lerevefilms

Bridal Stylist: Carrie Goldberg of CLG Creative and Momo Hassan-Odukale

Groom’s Stylist: James V. Thomas

Wedding Ceremony: @mairiedemonaco

Photography: @josevilla

Traditional Wedding

Planner: @califanoproductions

Florals: @gosha.flowers

Design: @temiotedola

Entertainment: King Sunny Adé & His African Beats

MC and Host: Tee A

DJ: Edwin Ochieno

Makeup: Harold James / L’Oréal

Hair: @rio_hair

Nails: @chiara.ballisai

Gele: Chioma Peggy

Catering and Cake: Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia

Stationery: TPD Design House

Videography @gione.silva

Bridal Stylist: Carrie Goldberg of CLG Creative | Momo Hassan-Odukale

Groom’s Stylist: Jason Rembert | Momo Hassan-Odukale

Catering: Kiza

Photography: @josevilla

White Wedding

Planner: @califanoproductions

Photography: @josevilla

Videography: @gione.silva

Film: Mark Brown Films

Florals: Nikki Tibbles at Wild at Heart

Papery: TPD Design House

Entertainment: John Legend ( performer) | Havana Heat (Band) | DJ Edu (DJ) x Mr Eazi (MC at the reception and afterparty ) for Choplifesoundsystem (after party DJ)

Makeup: Harold James / L’Oréal

Hair: @rio_hair

Nails: @chiara.ballisai

Catering/Cake : Oto

Bridal Stylist: Carrie Goldberg of CLG Creative

Groom Stylist: Jason Rembert

Guest gifting and scenting throughout all events: Custom scent created by Temi + Eazi in collaboration with Fischersund

Welcome event: TÖLT, The Reykjavik EDITION

Rehearsal Dinner Venue: HARPA Reykjavik

Ceremony: Hallgrimskirkja

Priest: Tash Kusi

Reception Venue: Kleif Farm

After party venue: SUNSET, The Reykjavik EDITION

Hot Springs Day venue: Hvammsvik

Hot Springs Catering: Funky Bhangra, Bæjarins Beztu Pylsur, Flatey Pizza, Yuzu Burger, Sandholt Hot Chocolate

Hot Springs DJ: Michael Brun

Photography: @josevilla