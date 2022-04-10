Mr Eazi Popped the Question & Temi Otedola said YES! Watch the Beautiful Moment ❤️

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola are taking their love journey a step further, letting us know they’ll be loving each other till infinity.

The couple shared a clip of the moment Mr Eazi got down on one knee to propose with Temi saying “Yes”. Although, we could not hear them speak, we know she said “Yes” because Mr Eazi out the ring on her finger 8 seconds into the video.

Watch for yourself!