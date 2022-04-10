Ade Bantu & His Love Aramide are Married! ❤️

Music producer and activist Ade Bantu and his love Aramide tied the knot over the weekend in the midst of loved ones.

Sharing the news on Twitter, writer and publisher Lola Shoneyin, wrote: “So happy to be here to witness the marriage ceremony of Ade Bantu (one of my oldest and dearest friends) and Aramide, his gorgeous bride.”

We’re wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

See more photos of the couple during their wedding ceremonies below:

Photo Credit: Lola Shoneyin