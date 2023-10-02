From The Instagram DMs to The Aisle! Enjoy Aramide & Ademola’s Wedding Photos

One amazing thing about love is how it can happen in the most beautiful yet unexpected ways. One minute, a stranger sends you a DM, and the next it’s a sweet love story!

Aramide and Ademola’s journey began 5 years ago with a simple Instagram DM. They exchanged their heartfelt vows on the altar and it was so beautiful to behold, Aramide made a gorgeous bride and Ademola came though dapper. They also tied the knot in a vibrant Yoruba traditional wedding, giving us so much sweetness to drool over. It was so delightful seeing them surrounded by their loved ones on their special day. They look perfect together and we are excited for them as they join this love train!

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

How we met

By the groom, Ademola :

In February 2018, I took a chance and slid into her DMs on Instagram. I was in Ibadan, pursuing my undergraduate degree in physiotherapy. She resided in Lagos and was preparing for her master’s degree in Global Health, with plans to move to Ibadan. Our daily conversations ignited a spark and I eagerly anticipated our first in-person meeting. When she finally arrived in Ibadan, our first date left me utterly captivated; she was undeniably beautiful.

The year 2020 introduced the challenge of physical separation due to COVID-19. She had to return to Lagos as schools closed and we embarked on a period of long-distance love. Eventually, I moved to Lagos for my internship and our relationship not only endured but thrived, becoming the most significant and rewarding aspect of my life. It became evident that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. In September 2021, I started planning with her close friends and orchestrated a heartfelt proposal. We sealed our commitment with a court wedding in December 2021, as we had plans to relocate to the UK. After making our move, we returned in July of this year to celebrate our union with a joyous wedding party.





It’s wedding reception o’clock!

Cake as sweet as our love!

Time for some fun reception games!

Dancing into happy ever after!

Aramide and Ademola also tied the knot in a vibrant Yoruba traditional wedding. Here’s how it went:





Credits

White Wedding

Bride: @sevens__mom

Groom: @sevens_dad

Photography: @thetomiwaajayi

Planner: @luminare_eventsng

Makeup: @mosewabeauty_

Hair: @adurablestouch

Stylist: @her_styleguide

Dress: @perfectoccassionsbridal