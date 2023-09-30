From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Here’s The Perfect Guide To a Fun Weekend

Connect with us

Did somebody just say weekend? 💃🏻

It’s that time of the week again and we are here doing our happy dance. You might wonder why we love the weekend so much. Well, it’s because it gives us the opportunity to do what we love the most – giving you a truckload of love and beauty. From sweet love stories that will get you locked in ‘aww-mode’, to stunning inspos you can’t resist… the BellaNaijaWeddings zone was certainly not caught slacking all week.

If you missed anything, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a rundown of all the amazing things that went down in the love zone all week. Trust us when we say this is all you need for a fun weekend. Go ahead and click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Enjoy The Richness of Culture with Aramide & Ademola’s Yoruba Trad

Aramide and Ademola’s Love Journey Began With a DM 5 Years Ago!

Temi Found Love at Work! Enjoy Temi & Dimeji’s Yoruba Trad

Ebunife & Ian’s Outdoor Wedding Was Such a Wholesome Display of Love!

Love Came Knocking When Chinyere & Uche Moved To a New City!

When The Groomsman Falls In Love With The Guest! #ThatYDLove Began at a Wedding 3 Years ago

A College Friendship, an Airport Reconnection & a Perfect Outdoor Proposal – See Annie & Mfon’s #BNBling

Maddy & Terry’s Beautiful Love Journey Began With a WhatsApp Status!

 

Brides-To-Be! Here’s How You Blend Simplicity With Sophistication on Your Big Day

Want to Effortlessly Slay on Your Igbo Trad? This Look is For You!

 

Edo Brides-to-be! This Beauty Look Ticks all The Boxes For a Regal Bridal Slay

Bring Timeless Radiance To Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

Minimalist Brides-to-be, This Soft & Charming Beauty Look is For You!

You’ll Love This Cute Father-Daughter Moment on the Dance Floor

This Gentleman’s Reaction To Seeing His Wife all Glammed Up is Everything!

This Bride’s Excitement on saying ‘I Do’ Will Make You Blush!

This Couple’s Sweet Moment at Their Trad Will Have You Appreciating The Yoruba Culture!

This Couple & Their Squad Brought The Heat To Their Wedding Reception

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
