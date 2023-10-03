Connect with us

Lateefah & Eziefulah Pre-wedding Shoot is The Perfect Dose of Sweetness Your Day Needs!

Avatar photo

Published

54 mins ago

 on

If you ask us what’s more beautiful than love, our simple answer will be ‘absolutely nothing!’

Lateefah and Eziefulah are writing a beautiful chapter in their fairytale and we are super giddy. They are adding sunshine to our day with their stunning pre-wedding photos and we are obsessed. Their beaming smiles and the undeniable chemistry tell one story… these two are head over heels in love with each other.  No doubt, Lateefah and Eziefulah are meant to be!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credit

Bride: @lateefahhshittu
Groom: @eziefula_goodlife
Makeup@olawande_mua
Videography@rmstudios__

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

