Lateefah & Eziefulah Pre-wedding Shoot is The Perfect Dose of Sweetness Your Day Needs!

If you ask us what’s more beautiful than love, our simple answer will be ‘absolutely nothing!’

Lateefah and Eziefulah are writing a beautiful chapter in their fairytale and we are super giddy. They are adding sunshine to our day with their stunning pre-wedding photos and we are obsessed. Their beaming smiles and the undeniable chemistry tell one story… these two are head over heels in love with each other. No doubt, Lateefah and Eziefulah are meant to be!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credit

Bride: @lateefahhshittu

Groom: @eziefula_goodlife

Makeup: @olawande_mua

Videography: @rmstudios__