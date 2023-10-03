It’s Official! ‘Gen Z Baddie’ Ilebaye is an SUV Owner & ₦120m Richer

The presentation of the Big Brother Naija All Star prize to the ultimate winner, Gen Z Baddie, the youngest All Star, queen of the Baye Tribe, and Nigeria’s latest multi-millionaire, Ilebaye, took place today, Tuesday, October 2, 2020, with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host.

Besides the staggering 120 million Naira cash prize, Ilebaye scored big with a luxurious weekend escape for two courtesy of Travel Beta, an Innoson car, a state-of-the-art Techno phone, a suite of high-end Nexus appliances, and a year’s worth of goodies from Pepsi, Dano, Munch It, WAW, Hawaii Soap, Titus, Lush, and Sardine.

For the first time ever in Big Brother Naija history, the top 3 finalists were all formidable women. The showdown featured Ceec, Spartans’ leader, the self-acclaimed Queen of Highlights Mercy Eke, and the Gen Z baddie, Ilebaye.

