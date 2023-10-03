Connect with us

It's Official! 'Gen Z Baddie' Ilebaye is an SUV Owner & ₦120m Richer

Ilebaye is the Winner of the #BBNaijaAllStars Season!

The BBNaija All Stars Reunite for a Final Saturday Party - Check Out Their Sizzling Looks

How Nollywood Celebs Showed Up for the Private Screening of Mo Abudu's Short Films "My Perfect Life" & "Iyawo Mi"

#BNxBBNAIlStars: Venita, Soma & Angel Have Been Evicted

NeoEnergy Dives Deep into His All Stars Journey, Charm & Top 5 Prediction on 'The Dip' | Watch

Alex Opens Up About Her All Stars Journey on “BBNaija Gist”

BNxBBNAllStars: Cee-C & Mercy Join HOH Ilebaye & Cross in the Grand Finale

Whitemoney Opens Up About WhiteLambo & His All Stars Experience on “BBNaija Gist”

Sarah Jakes Roberts Has No Time for Boring Looks

The presentation of the Big Brother Naija All Star prize to the ultimate winner, Gen Z Baddie, the youngest All Star, queen of the Baye Tribe, and Nigeria’s latest multi-millionaire, Ilebaye, took place today, Tuesday, October 2, 2020, with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host.

Besides the staggering 120 million Naira cash prize, Ilebaye scored big with a luxurious weekend escape for two courtesy of Travel Beta, an Innoson car, a state-of-the-art Techno phone, a suite of high-end Nexus appliances, and a year’s worth of goodies from Pepsi, Dano, Munch It, WAW, Hawaii Soap, Titus, Lush, and Sardine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

For the first time ever in Big Brother Naija history, the top 3 finalists were all formidable women. The showdown featured Ceec, Spartans’ leader, the self-acclaimed Queen of Highlights Mercy Eke, and the Gen Z baddie, Ilebaye.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GOtv Nigeria (@gotvng)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GOtv Nigeria (@gotvng)

