Anita Ukah Receives 5 Million Naira Cash Prize for Winning the BBNaija #HerMoneyHerPower Task

Anita Ukah, winner of The She Tank and BellaNaija Her Money Her Power task in the Big Brother Naija house received the cash prize of 5 million Naira at a gathering held at Hard Rock Café in Lekki, Lagos.

Over the past few months, the Her Money Her Power campaign has been shaping conversations about women’s economic power in Nigeria and changing mindsets about financial independence, positively. And the BBNaija task was one of the ways in which we amplified the message. During the task, the housemates were asked to answer some quiz questions about women’s economic power in Nigeria, have a podcast session, a drama presentation and individual presentations of what women’s economic power means to them sharing their own experiences.

During the task, Anita Ukah demonstrated a clear understanding of what women’s economic power means and its distinction from women empowerment. Anita won because she was able to capture the essence of the campaign. The prize cheque, designed by TrendyBEE Events, represents the recognition of Anita’s efforts and presentation during the task.

See pictures from the prize presentation below.

Don’t forget to follow the conversations on women’s economic power across all platforms using the hashtag: Her Money Her Power.