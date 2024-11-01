Connect with us

Events News

Anita Ukah Receives 5 Million Naira Cash Prize for Winning the BBNaija #HerMoneyHerPower Task

Events Promotions

PalmPay Recognized for Financial Inclusion Efforts at 2024 BrandCom Awards

Events Promotions

Get Ready for the VerveLife 7.0 Grand Finale: Ulisses, King of Squats, to Headline Africa’s Biggest Fitness Party

Events Promotions

Creative Bloc Carnival 2024 | LG OLED Delights with Gifts and Games

Events News Promotions

Design Week Lagos Transforms the City with a Showcase of Innovation, Creativity, and Talent

Events Living Promotions

Discover the GIVO Ajah Center, Launched on the International Day of Climate Action in Lagos

Events Promotions

Sterling Bank and Made By Nigerians Collaborate for Manifold Lagos: A Showcase of Art, Culture, and Inclusion

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events News Promotions TRAVEL

Dorcas Takes Us Through the Highlights of CANEX Weekend 2024: A Celebration of African Creativity

Events Promotions

TECNO Powers 12-Hour Gaming Extravaganza with the Indefatigable SPARK 30 Pro | Get the Scoop

Events

Anita Ukah Receives 5 Million Naira Cash Prize for Winning the BBNaija #HerMoneyHerPower Task

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Anita Ukah, winner of The She Tank and BellaNaija Her Money Her Power task in the Big Brother Naija house received the cash prize of 5 million Naira at a gathering held at Hard Rock Café in Lekki, Lagos.

Over the past few months, the Her Money Her Power campaign has been shaping conversations about women’s economic power in Nigeria and changing mindsets about financial independence, positively. And the BBNaija task was one of the ways in which we amplified the message. During the task, the housemates were asked to answer some quiz questions about women’s economic power in Nigeria, have a podcast session, a drama presentation and individual presentations of what women’s economic power means to them sharing their own experiences.

During the task, Anita Ukah demonstrated a clear understanding of what women’s economic power means and its distinction from women empowerment. Anita won because she was able to capture the essence of the campaign. The prize cheque, designed by TrendyBEE Events, represents the recognition of Anita’s efforts and presentation during the task.

See pictures from the prize presentation below.

Don’t forget to follow the conversations on women’s economic power across all platforms using the hashtag: Her Money Her Power.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php