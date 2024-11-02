Sip and Slay: Fayrouz Brings Taste and Style to the Delphino Brunch in Lagos

Connect with us

One of Nigeria’s favourite premium soft drinks, Fayrouz, partnered with Delphino Entertainment for an exclusive Sunday brunch, where guests enjoyed a sophisticated experience. From the classic Pineapple, and Apple-Watermelon flavours to sparkling mocktails, Fayrouz infused every toast with a touch of refinement that perfectly complemented the chic ambience.

The brunch hosted top celebrities including, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Richard Mofe-Damijo (aka RMD), Alex Unusual, and more, the Delphino Brunch offered an atmosphere where everyone came to see and be seen, showcasing the city’s finest in fashion and style.

Adding to the event’s appeal was a paint-and-sip session, where guests expressed their creativity with paint brushes in hand and a glass of Fayrouz within reach —the scene captured an effortless blend of art and enjoyment. A dedicated Fayrouz corner, designed for capturing memories, also provided an Instagram-worthy setting that invited attendees to savour their experience in style.

The Delphino Brunch with Fayrouz in the mix brought an easygoing yet stylish flair, enhancing the blend of art, taste, and great connections that made the day memorable. With its refreshing taste and chic presentation, Fayrouz continues to celebrate authenticity and those who live for the finer things in life.

For more stylish moments and upcoming events, follow @fayrouznigeria on Instagram and Facebook.

