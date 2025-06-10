Global Literary Phenomenon Iris Mwanza Brings Acclaimed Novel “The Lions’ Den” to Lagos

Latest literary sensation Iris Mwanza is scheduled to headline a special book soiree in Lagos. The event celebrates her acclaimed debut novel, “The Lions’ Den,” which was recognized as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2024.

The exclusive gathering, hosted in partnership with Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, on June 21, 2025, marks a rare opportunity for Nigerian readers to engage with one of contemporary fiction’s most exciting new voices.

The event will feature an author’s keynote where Mwanza will be joined in conversation by Nigerian media personality, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo. There will also be a fireside chat themed The Power of Storytelling to Drive Influence and Impact in Today’s Landscape featuring leading voices, including founder of HerNetwork, Nkem Onwudiwe, Influencer & Product Experience Specialist, Alex Unusual, as well as author and founder & CEO of TSOLC, Sunky Ojulari. The fireside chat will be moderated by Dima Hamze Ghraizi, CEO of Fair & Fest Events.

Aside from behind-the-scenes details from the author and captivating conversations with the speakers, the program includes a book signing session that will culminate in an elegant cocktail reception, creating the perfect setting for networking and delicious canapés, accompanied by music from DJ Snap.

Tickets for this highly anticipated event are now available on the Alliance Française website here.

Lagos is such a vibrant city with an unparalleled literary culture. I’ve been inspired and influenced by so many great Nigerian authors and feel both excited and honored to have an opportunity to connect with readers here, said Mwanza. I love Lagos, and I can’t wait to be back to share The Lions’ Den with this brilliant literary community.

With limited capacity expected for this exclusive event, early ticket reservation is strongly recommended to secure attendance at what promises to be one of the year’s most significant literary gatherings.

