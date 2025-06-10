Connect with us

Events Literature News Promotions

Global Literary Phenomenon Iris Mwanza Brings Acclaimed Novel "The Lions’ Den" to Lagos

Arts Events Promotions

Africa No Filter & Del-York Academy Unveil the African Content Creators Lab Program

Events Promotions

The 2025 Africa Impact Summit Study Tour Begins with High-Level Reception in Lagos

Events Promotions

The 'Pleasure for Two' campaign by Durex bags Three Wins at the 2025 Pitchers' Festival Awards

Events

Mums in Bloom: A Transformational Wellness Experience for the Modern Nigerian Mum

Events Promotions

Lafarge Africa Strengthens Its Commitment to Education Through 2025 Nationwide Children’s Day Events

Events

2025 Africa Soft Power Award Winners Announced

Events

eHealth Africa & BellaNaija Unpack “Edutainment” As A Future-Forward Solution for Africa's Youth Dividend

Events Promotions

Don Julio Celebrates Paloma Day with an Exclusive Event for Cultural Tastemakers | Get the scoop

Cuisine Events Promotions

A Night to Remember: Knorr Brings the Good Jollof to Red Circle Premiere in Lagos

Events

Global Literary Phenomenon Iris Mwanza Brings Acclaimed Novel “The Lions’ Den” to Lagos

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Latest literary sensation Iris Mwanza is scheduled to headline a special book soiree in Lagos. The event celebrates her acclaimed debut novel, “The Lions’ Den,” which was recognized as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2024.

The exclusive gathering, hosted in partnership with Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, on June 21, 2025, marks a rare opportunity for Nigerian readers to engage with one of contemporary fiction’s most exciting new voices.

The event will feature an author’s keynote where Mwanza will be joined in conversation by Nigerian media personality, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo. There will also be a fireside chat themed The Power of Storytelling to Drive Influence and Impact in Today’s Landscape featuring leading voices, including founder of HerNetwork, Nkem Onwudiwe, Influencer & Product Experience Specialist, Alex Unusual, as well as author and founder & CEO of TSOLC, Sunky Ojulari. The fireside chat will be moderated by Dima Hamze Ghraizi, CEO of Fair & Fest Events.

Aside from behind-the-scenes details from the author and captivating conversations with the speakers, the program includes a book signing session that will culminate in an elegant cocktail reception, creating the perfect setting for networking and delicious canapés, accompanied by music from DJ Snap.

Tickets for this highly anticipated event are now available on the Alliance Française website here.

Lagos is such a vibrant city with an unparalleled literary culture. I’ve been inspired and influenced by so many great Nigerian authors and feel both excited and honored to have an opportunity to connect with readers here, said Mwanza.

I love Lagos, and I can’t wait to be back to share The Lions’ Den with this brilliant literary community.

With limited capacity expected for this exclusive event, early ticket reservation is strongly recommended to secure attendance at what promises to be one of the year’s most significant literary gatherings.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php