Bigger, Bolder, Better: The Nancy Isime Show Returns for Season 5 This June

The Nancy Isime Show is set to make a grand return with its much-anticipated fifth season, premiering this June. Hosted by the award-winning TV personality and actress, Nancy Isime, Season 5 promises an exciting blend of celebrity appearances, heartfelt stories, engaging conversations, and unforgettable moments.

Mark Your Calendars, Season 5 of The Nancy Isime Show will officially premiere on Friday, June 20 on Africa Magic Showcase at 9:30 PM, with repeats on Saturdays at 8:30 AM; Saturday, June 21 on Africa Magic Family at 8:00 PM, with a repeat on Thursdays at 1:00 PM and Sunday, June 22 on HipTV at 8:00 PM.

Following the success of its previous seasons, this new instalment is expected to raise the bar even higher. With a dazzling lineup of guests, viewers can expect deep dives into inspiring life stories, unfiltered celebrity interviews, exciting games, and a whole lot of fun.

Confirmed for Season 5 are fan favorites and entertainment heavyweights including, Award- winning music icon, D’banj; Box office queen and filmmaker extraordinaire, Funke Akindele; Fashion power couple and industry trailblazers, Veekee James & Femi Atere and a host of other surprise guests.

Whether you’re tuning in for the laughter, the fashion, the heartfelt stories, or just to vibe with Nancy’s signature charm, this season is guaranteed to keep you glued to your screen.

Stay connected and don't miss out on behind-the-scenes content, exciting giveaways, and real- time updates by following the show on social media:

Get ready for a season like no other. The Nancy Isime Show Season 5 is not just a talk show; it’s an experience.

