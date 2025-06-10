The 2025 Africa Impact Summit Study Tour Begins with High-Level Reception in Lagos

The Impact Investors Foundation, in collaboration with Impact Investing Ghana, GSG Impact and Kuramo Capital, successfully hosted an exclusive Welcome Dinner and Cocktail Reception on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at the prestigious Capital Club in Victoria Island, Lagos, to officially open the 2025 Africa Impact Summit Study Tour to Nigeria.

The high-level gathering sponsored by Kuramo Capital set the tone for the two-day Nigerian Study Tour, designed to showcase Nigeria’s dynamic and growing impact investment landscape to a distinguished international audience.

The evening brought together over 50 guests, including Elizabeth Boggs Davidsen, CEO of GSG Impact (UK); Ibukun Awosika, Chair of the GSG Nigeria Partner and Vice Chair of GSG Impact; Chairman of Impact Investors Foundation, Frank Aigbogun; Managing Director, Kuramo Capital Management, Labi Williams, diplomats, investors, entrepreneurs, development finance Institutions, and international study tour delegates.

In her welcome remarks, the CEO, Impact Investors Foundation, Etemore Glover, emphasised the importance of forging meaningful connections and setting the stage for collaborative engagements throughout the Study Tour.

The evening featured vibrant networking among study tour participants, local stakeholders, and international guests, providing an informal yet impactful introduction to Nigeria’s impact investment community.

Sponsored Content