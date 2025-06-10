The ‘Pleasure for Two’ campaign by Durex bags Three Wins at the 2025 Pitchers’ Festival Awards

Durex, one of the world’s #1 trusted condom brands, has won three awards at the prestigious Pitchers Festival for its “Pleasure for Two” campaign, which addressed the often-overlooked issue of unequal sexual satisfaction. The campaign stood out for its cultural relevance, sparking meaningful conversations around intimacy in Nigeria.

Durex’s triumph spanned key categories, including Effectiveness (SILVER), Culture (BRONZE), and Digital (BRONZE), respectively. The campaign was inspired by a consumer survey carried out, which states: 79% of Nigerian women say they wish foreplay lasted longer, yet only 58% report achieving orgasms during sexual encounters.

In response, Durex created a short film to visualise the unequal experiences that often occur in the bedroom.

The campaign did not simply stop at awareness; Durex followed up with a limited-edition Love Box, a curated kit which included mutual climax condoms, lubricants, and adult card games to promote a deeper connection between partners. This was followed by The Equal Dinner Party, a private event where selected couples experienced intimate, sensory activities to foster mutual satisfaction.

Speaking on the recognition, Chioma Sylva-Ifedigbo, Category Marketing Manager, Reckitt, for Intimate Wellness and Self-Care in Sub-Saharan Africa, said;

The Pleasure for Two campaign was our way of saying it’s time to level the playing field. Pleasure should not be rushed or one-sided. It should be intentional, shared, and leave no one behind. We’re honoured to see the message resonate so strongly and clinching three awards at the 2025 Pitchers Festival.

With this campaign, Durex brought a sensitive topic to the forefront and demonstrated how brands can move from awareness to impact, using creativity to drive real cultural change. Enjoy these images from the campaign below:

