Mums in Bloom: A Transformational Wellness Experience for the Modern Nigerian Mum

On May 29th, 2025, RF Garden in Ikoyi became a peaceful space for mothers during the “Mums in Bloom” wellness event — a gathering created to celebrate and support today’s Nigerian mum. The event focused on health, happiness, and community, bringing together experts, advocates, and inspiring mums for real conversations about motherhood.

Under the theme “Cultivating Wellness & Joy,” Mums in Bloom featured two dynamic panel sessions designed to inform, inspire, and connect. The first panel, titled Expert Roots: Knowledge That Nurtures, was moderated by Adeola Alli, Founder of One Health.

The panel included distinguished voices in maternal and child health:

  • Dr. Ayodele Renner, Consultant Pediatrician
  • Dr. Lope Adejuyigbe, Medical Doctor & Certified Lactation Consultant
  • Itoro Ugorji, Founder of Baby Lounge

Together, they addressed pressing topics such as infant nutrition, maternal care, and holistic wellness, offering practical and evidence-based advice for Nigerian mothers.

The second panel, Bloom & Become: The Journey of Modern Motherhood, delved into the emotional and social landscape of motherhood. Moderated by media executive Toyosi Etim-Effiong, the session featured:

• Tania Omotayo, Entrepreneur & Mum
• Isabella Adediji, Media Founder & MC/Host

Panelists shared heartfelt stories about navigating identity, societal pressure, and the balance between ambition and parenting. A major highlight of the event was the official launch of the IMANI Nigeria Breast Pump — an innovative, easy-to-use tool designed to make breastfeeding more accessible and convenient for Nigerian mums. Live demonstrations showcased the pump’s functionality and its potential to transform breastfeeding experiences across the country.

Notable attendees included Yegazie Eguare of Gazmadu Studios, Motunrayo Adegoke,
Kehinde Debola Williams, Kachi Offiah, Morenike Molehin, and more. The lush garden setup, engaging conversations, and palpable sense of community made Mums in Bloom more than just an event, it became a movement for maternal wellness and joy.

Mums in Bloom is about reminding every mother that she is seen, supported, and
celebrated,” said the event organizers. “This is just the beginning of a growing community committed to making motherhood healthier, happier, and more connected.

